‘Demanded to get the item 70 percent off.’ – Retail Worker Shares Stories That Sum Up Why He’s Glad He’s Out Of That Line of Work

Glad I’m out of retail. “I’ve been in retail off and on for 8 years. Needless to say, my last day was July 22, 2022, but that’s a story for another time. The two that I wanted to talk about was when I was first working at this one store that once had a dog as a mascot back in 2005. The first one was when I was coming into work and I haven’t even clocked in yet. I walked by the customer service desk when I hear, “Him, he’s the one I talked to”. I found out later that it was a lady trying to return an opened DVD and wanted her money back. She claimed that when she called, she talked to me saying that it was ok to return the DVD even if it was open.

I told her that was impossible since I just walked in for my shift. She then got in my face and called me a liar. LP came up and stood between us. It was then I made my exit. I was told later the LP told her to leave or else the police would be called. She left, leaving the DVD behind. The second one was a couple of months later. A customer came to the register with a small appliance. After the cashier scanned the item, she told the cashier that wasn’t right and that it was 70% off. The cashier asked for customer service to come over and they took her to the customer service area. After explaining what happened, I was called to customer service to do a price check. She told me where she got it from. When I went to that end cap, 1) the sign said “up to 70%” and 2) there were no other items like it. I went over to small appliances and found the item with an empty spot on the shelf.

I came back and told customer service what I found. The customer then got angry and yelled that she found it there and it wasn’t her “fault that you can’t do your job putting back stuff that was in the wrong spot.” Then demanded to get the item 70 percent off. When the customer service member said no, the customer threw the item at her head where she ducked and it shattered behind her. She then ran out the door as a manger and LP came running because the cashier and I yelled for help.”

