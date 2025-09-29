September 29, 2025 at 2:55 pm

‘Don’t tell anyone you know about this.’ – A TikTokker Shared A Hack For Seeing Job Openings Before Other People On LinkedIn

It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there when it comes to applying to jobs and trying to get interviews.

If you know, you know…

And a TikTokker named Matty was nice enough to share a hack for folks who use LinkedIn and want to get a jump on other potential applicants for specific positions.

Matty said, “Don’t tell anyone you know about this job search trick.”

The TikTokker said that LinkedIn users are able to edit the number that displays for how many people have applied to specific jobs on the site.

Matty showed TikTokkers how they can change this number to lower it substantially.

He said, “And if we hit Enter now, I can see all the financial analyst jobs that have been posted less than an hour ago.”

He added, “Let’s go with this remote job right here. 24 minutes ago, zero people have applied. Now you can be the first to get denied.”

There you go!

Check out the video.

Keep this Job Search Trick a Secret! #jobsearch #career #jobs

This is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Any little advantage is crucial when it comes to looking for jobs!

