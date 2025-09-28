Elderly Customer Tried To Shop Using A Return Receipt, So This Employee Gave Her An Honest Response

Working in retail often means encountering unusual questions and situations.

This woman at the cashier encountered an elderly customer with an unexpected request.

The customer wanted to purchase an item using a return receipt.

So she kindly explained that it doesn’t work that way.

But despite her clear explanations, the customer insisted on paying using the paper she was holding.

Can I pay with this? No, that’s not money I am cashier at a major retailer. A few weeks back, I had a very strange conversation with an elderly customer (EC). EC approached me with a wad of paper in hand. “Excuse me,” she said, “How do I pay with this?”

It’s a return receipt, as far as I can tell. It’s really worn out and faded. “I’m sorry, ma’am, you can’t. That’s not money. It’s a receipt.” EC said, “But they gave this to me when I returned something, so I’d like to use it.” I said, “Ma’am, this is just the receipt. They either put the money on your credit card or a gift card. That’s what you pay with.”

EC said, “But I don’t have the card. Can I use this?” I shook my head, “Sorry, no.” And EC wandered off, not to be seen again.

Proof of purchase isn’t the same as payment.

