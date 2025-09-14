Elderly Woman Walked Into A Fast Food Restaurant Asking For “Zach,” So The Staff Had To Explain Why He Wasn’t There

Some customer mix-ups are harmless, but they can still leave employees wondering if the person is joking or completely serious.

Imagine someone insisted that your restaurant should have the same staff as another location across town.

Would you just let them think what they want?

Or would you try to correct their mistake?

In the following story, one fast food worker encounters this exact situation and is left a little confused.

Here’s how it all went down.

“Is Zach in today?” I was working the register at my fast food chain, and an old woman walked in. Me: Hello! How can I help you? Her: Hi! Is Zach in today?

The only problem is that none of the employees are new.

Me: I don’t believe we’ve ever employed a Zach, I’m sorry. Her: I come in to talk to him all the time! Are you new? Looks like you’ve hired a lot of new people Me: We’ve all been here a while. Are you sure this is his store? Her: Huh? I live in Troy, and I usually stop in and say hi to him there. I happened to be in this area, though, and was wondering if he was in.

He tried to explain it, but she may not have understood.

Me: Oh, well I guess try the Troy store, because the same people work here every day. Her: What do you mean? I had to explain to her that every single one of our chain’s stores isn’t run by the same staff who just move around place to place. I hope it was just an elderly lady with a good sense of humor. It really didn’t seem like it though.

Yikes! It sounds like her age may have had something to do with this.

