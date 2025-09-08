Emergency Preppers Are Very Knowledgeable, But They Can Also Be Intense As This Young Family Learned

When you live in an island community, you want to make sure that everyone can help care for each other in the event of a disaster.

This couple got invited to a neighborhood emergency preparation meeting, and they learned that they aren’t nearly as ready as their neighbors!

The video started out with the mom holding her child and the husband saying, “This is part two of our neighborhood emergency meeting.” The wife then says, “The meeting started off casual, this guy Justin, he doesn’t live here. He was in the meeting for his mom, who is moving here on Saturday. He has enough food for 2-3 months and a 1000-gallon water tank, minimum. Cindy says she has four fire extinguishers. Ok, we are all stating what we are bringing to the table. It gets to me, ‘I’m bringing me and my humor, ha ha.’ No one finds it funny.”

Some people take this type of prepping very seriously, and when you are on an island, that can make sense. Her comments continue, “Justin, ok, he takes the lead of the meeting.” She then cuts to a video of her secretly recording the meeting itself.

You can hear Justin say, “Fort Lewis’ plan for any infrastructure destruction in the state is for the core of engineers and the military down at Fort Lewis to start to drive North and build a highway system to supply people. The problem is that the population center here is so large. There’s not enough aircraft on the entire West Coast to provide resources, food, water, medicine, quick enough to this entire environment in a massive disaster, so you have to be able to support yourself for up to a month.”

Wow, he is really taking this seriously. That is good.

She then cuts back to herself and she says, “He’s not even part of the neighborhood.” She then goes through a number of different ‘threats’ that they could face. This includes an Earthquake, a volcano, a tsunami, and more.

Sure, he isn’t living in the area, but his mom is, so he wants to make sure that it is safe for her.

They joke around about it a bit, but the group takes it seriously. She ends this video saying, “We meet again next Sunday for the real drill.”

They are going to publish another video about that meeting, I guess. I can see how those types of meetings could get overly serious, but when living on an island, you can’t be too careful.

