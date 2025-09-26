Employee Covered For A Coworker Who Was Out Sick, So A Pretty Woman Tried To Buy Without An ID, But Her Charm Didn’t Work

Some customers think they can get away with anything just by batting their eyelashes.

In some cases it might work, but when another employee is behind the cash register, it might not.

In today’s story, a customer tries to buy cigarettes, but she doesn’t have her ID with her. The employee is not about to sell her cigarettes unless she can show him her ID.

But then his coworker calls. Let’s see how the story plays out.

Peril of a pretty face! This is a new one for me! Yesterday, I was covering a shift for a young co-worker who henceforth, shall be known as ‘Andy’. He’s been with us for about a year and has been doing pretty well for the most part. Andy’s friendly and can handle the hectic pace a busy gas station can get into during commute times or big Lotto days. Like yesterday.

A customer didn’t have her ID with her.

So, he’s out with an infection and I’m covering his high-traffic day; when a young lady steps in confidently and asks for cigarettes. Well, I’m never too busy not to ID, but she tells me that she hasn’t got one. Not the usual, ‘It’s at home.’ or; ‘I forgot it.’ No, she just doesn’t have it. I guess she thought her nice make-up made her look old enough, but I still had to scan her ID …which she didn’t have.

Living nearby isn’t the same as showing your ID.

Next, she tries to tell me that she lives close by in some apartments and she lived within walking distance of the gas station. Okay, that is common of many of our customers; our little food mart is quite convenient to them …but that still wasn’t a good excuse to not have an ID. Luckily, she wasn’t a Karen about it and calmly left without her smokes.

Andy sent a text to this employee who was filling in for him.

Approximately twenty minutes later, my phone rings. Now, I’m too busy to answer it, but checking it a few minutes later shows it was Andy. In-between customers, we text the next, since I really shouldn’t be on my phone during shift. Andy asks if I had had a pretty, young lady come in to buy cigarettes?

Andy admitted something he really shouldn’t have admitted.

Thinking Andy was going to tell me to watch out for her, because maybe she’d tried her feminine wiles on him too; I reply, ‘Yes, but she had no ID so, I didn’t sell them to her.’ Imagine my shock – shock I tell you! when Andy admits that her mystique HAD worked on him. ‘She’s my friend.’ He texts, ‘It’s OK.’ Apparently, she had called Andy for backdoor help in getting her nicotine fix without a valid ID.

Andy could get in big trouble.

This was such a shock because Andy had earned multiple, green, passing cards from surprise inspections, hanging up on the bulletin board …and now this revelation! How long had this been going on!? My last text to Andy was; ‘Tell her to bring her ID.’ In my retail experience, this is the first time in witnessing an inside job. Oh Andy, I’m so disappointed in you; she was just another pretty face taking advantage of you! It’s not worth it – grow up, before she gets you fired.

She’s clearly not old enough or she’d just go home and get her ID instead of having Andy call to vouch for her. Andy should be fired.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

You never know who’s working for the cops.

This person’s sister learned not to buy alcohol for anyone who is underage.

You can’t assume you know how old someone is.

Even if they’re friends, check the ID.

Times have changed.

He did the right thing, but his coworker needs to watch out!

