Employee Got Called Out For Doing Other Peoples’ Work At Their Job, So They Did the Bare Minimum Instead

You want me to stop answering the Phone? You Got It. “This happened when I was working at a cemetery. The managers were crazy micromanagers. When I first started as an Admin/Receptionist, I would answer the door (we locked it for COVID reasons), answer the phones, and transfer to others. I would also help the Family Service Advisors with their scheduling. They were always super busy attending to grieving families and you never rush families, obviously, so they would often be quite swamped.

We then had a team meeting where I was personally called out for not doing MY job. I was doing the jobs of others. I shouldn’t be answering the phone since the FSA’s should be answering (we had caller ID so we knew who was calling) and the FSA’s should answer the door for their own appointments. The FSA’s should schedule their own appointments, even if it meant they started falling behind on their paperwork and being late to FUNERALS.

So I did as was asked and stopped. I just sat there and got paid for doing nothing. I got called out again for not answering or scheduling. I showed them the meeting agenda they provided, outlining how I shouldn’t be doing that anymore. Needless to say, I didn’t last long there, in an effort to keep my sanity.”

