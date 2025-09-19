Employee Rushed To Grab A Fragrance, But Was Left Embarrassed When The Bottle Shattered And Ruined A Customer’s Shoes

Accidents have a way of turning the simplest retail shifts into unforgettable memories.

One employee learned this the hard way when a quick grab for a bottle of fragrance turned into a messy disaster right at a customer’s feet.

Luckily, the customer spared the employee most of his wrath.

Ruined a mans sneakers In my 8 years of working in retail, I’ve only had one other incident where I felt so scared and mortified at what I did while helping a customer!

I, 27, female, work at a popular fragrance store at my local mall. It was an hour before closing when a couple walked in to shop. I greeted them and told them the sale for the day before heading back to my register. After about ten or fifteen minutes, they came to my register to check out. I noticed the lady needed three more products to complete the promo we were having, so I informed her of this. She then went to get three more products.

I noticed the lady grabbed a try spray, so I went to grab another spray from the top shelf near where her man was standing before she got back to my register. This is where it all happened.

I somehow, in my rush to get back to the register before the lady returned to finish getting the rest of her purchase, basically pushed the spray I was grabbing from the top shelf to the floor. The top of it snapped cleanly off when it hit the floor right beside this man’s foot, spilling the contents all over his sneakers!

I immediately froze with a red, embarrassed face and the fear of God in my eyes as I waited for his reaction. He slowly looked down and made a joke about how at least my shoes will smell good now as I apologized and tried to clean it up. Then he told me it’s okay, they are just shoes. But he clearly looked annoyed. The rest of the transaction went normal. I’m so thankful he was calm about it. I’m pretty sure his shoes were ruined though… hopefully he doesn’t complain to corporate.

