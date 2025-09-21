Employee Snapped At Their Coworker For Offering Free Pizza, And They Managed To Turn A Friendly Gesture Into Awkward Drama

The office can be a stressful place, but in this story, the real drama came from the break room.

AITA for telling a coworker to “read the room” when he pointed out the free pizza while I was eating my own packed lunch? Yesterday, at my workplace, there was a group meeting set during noon. As the meeting was long, my workplace decided to host a free lunch period (basically pizza and other food). This was mentioned beforehand in an email sent to everyone.

Due to various personal and family-related reasons, I take my own packed lunch to work. I can’t see myself eating both my lunch and the free food provided, as that would be impossible. Plus, I don’t want to waste my own lunch. After the first half of the meeting, we had lunch in the room itself. I opened up my own bag while a lot of other people went to get the pizza.

After a few minutes, one coworker whom I’ve never spoken to before (as I’ve only started three weeks ago) came up to me and said something like, “Hey, there’s free pizza if you want it.”

This is where I got a little annoyed, because 1) the pizza boxes were literally across the room, obviously they were there, and 2) I was very clearly eating my own lunch, which I thought made it clear that I decided to forego the free work-provided lunch. So I told him something along the lines of, “No thanks, I have my own lunch, as you can see. That means I’m not going for the free pizza.” He said okay and then left.

Later, after work, I told my parents about this when they asked me about what we did at work. They said I was being rude by saying that, and that I could have left it at “no thanks.” Granted, I was a bit annoyed, but I thought my simple explanation to my coworker was diplomatic and further clarified what was going on. Was AITA here?

