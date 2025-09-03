Employee Was Robbed Of A Bonus, So He Purposefully Broke His Wrist To Spite His Manager

Resentment can build up in the workplace quickly, especially when secrecy around wages and bonuses are maintained.

How far would you go to get revenge on upper management?

One man told Reddit his tale, despite having taken it a bit too far.

Here are the details.

I cost a few managers the big bonuses they were looking forward to So I started a job at a hardware store when I was younger. It seemed like a pretty decent job. Stock stuff, move stuff, answer people’s questions. If you don’t have the answer, find somebody who can.

Simple enough, and it’s hard to find a job you like.

My first month in, a few of my coworkers were talking about some sorta bonus that they would get if the store stayed accident-free for a whole year. Everybody was extremely excited about it.

Weird way to incentivize but ok…

A few days pass, and management holds a meeting that it was just a rumor that was going around. Nobody would be getting a bonus. The company was just excited that their store was about to be a year accident-free.

That rumor mill sure doesn’t sound “accident-free”.

A week later my friend tells me it’s all a lie. There is a bonus, but only for the managers. We ask around kinda quietly. Turns out it’s true.

Wow. Extremely uncool of management for gaslighting.

They have two and a half months left until the year accident-free stuff happens. I start looking for new jobs.

Fair enough.

Two weeks later I get a call from another store. They would like to hire me. I told them absolutely, but, I have two broken fingers and of that would be a problem. They told me it wouldn’t be.

What a Golden Ticket!

So, my next shift I tell my buddy about what I’m about to do, and make sure at least three other employees are around. I grab a ladder to grab some stock. I lock my pointer and middle finger in the shelves and “fall off the ladder”. It messed my fingers up and I broke my wrist instinctively trying to catch my fall.

Oh, he was MAD about that bonus.

The look on one of the managers faces when they seem what had happened was worth it. They didn’t get their bonuses, my coworkers loved it, and my new job accepted me broken wrist and all after I told them why it happened. Maybe not revenge, but I’m glad they lost out.

Some would say this guy was playing 3-D chess. Others would say it was a poor attempt at fraud.

Let’s see what commenters had to say.

Most were not pleased to say the least.



None were inspired.



Many attacked the original poster.



And pointed out the potential long term consequences.



One WC lawyer even chimed in.



Sounds like the ends didn’t justify the means here.

What a special guy.

