Employee Wouldn’t Give A Customer One Cent To Buy Something, So She Flipped Out And Got Arrested

All this hoopla over one lousy cent…

But you never know what you’re gonna get when you work in customer service, friends!

Check out what happened when a clearly disturbed customer took things to a whole new level after she couldn’t buy beer.

Crazy lady attacks security. “Lady was one cent short for her can of beer. “Just give it to me! It’s just one cent!” “I know, but it’s against our rules. I can’t basically give stuff away for free.”

This was not gonna be a good situation.

She asked the other people standing in line. Every single one refused to help her out. “Well, give me money from the box over there!” “Those are donations! That’d be illegal!” “Yeah, I bet you’re an illegal immigrant!” “Excuse me?”

Whoa!

Throws the can at me “I’ll **** you, you little *****!” I told her she’s banned and to get out.

This lady has some serious problems.

I then called for security, when she went into the store again. A few minutes pass and I hear through the radio: “Watch out, she’s got a knife!” I was later told she pulled a pocket knife out of her purse and tried to get our security guy. Police had to be called and now she is facing charges.”

Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

That escalated quickly!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.