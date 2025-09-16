Entitled Customer Waited Impatiently At The Drive-Thru Window, And A Simple Request For Napkins Turned Into A Shouting Match

Working in customer service guarantees a front-row seat to some unbelievable behavior.

For one drive-thru employee, it came in the form of a woman who thought napkins were worth honking and shouting about.

So what should’ve been a routine transaction turned into a ridiculous scene that will be hard to forget.

Customers can be the absolute worst I’ve had my fair share of customers who catch attitudes with me, but the one I had today takes the cake. So today I had a customer in the drive-thru place an order. It was a very simple order, which I got packed up in no time.

The interaction started off normal enough, but it escalated quickly.

I get to the window, take her card so she can pay, and hand her her order and receipt, and give her back her card. A pretty typical drive-thru customer interaction. The drive-thru line was long (short staffed), and I heard honking, so I figured maybe it was the people in line being impatient. Nope! It was her.

She was in absolutely no mood to be reasoned with.

After I got the next customer’s order, she’s still sitting at the window. I open it up and she asks for napkins, then absolutely flips out on me and cusses at me. It caught me completely off guard because she was nice when ordering. I calmly told her, “Ma’am, please don’t get an attitude with me. Don’t talk to me that way.”

This only made her madder.

That’s when her outburst got worse, and when the f-bomb came flying out of her disgusting mouth. I don’t remember exactly what she said, but it was something along the lines of, “I know you heard me honking this whole ******* time,” or something like that.

They can’t help but wish the worst on this rude customer.

Hopefully one day she learns the hard way not to talk to customers like that. And hopefully her daughter disowns her when she’s old enough to move out. Really, lady? Flipping out over napkins? Get a life 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️

It sounds like this was about way more than just napkins for this customer.

This employee handled the interaction like a champ, even though the customer completely lost her cool.

At the end of the day, the napkins were just an excuse to pick a fight.

