Ex-Husband Left Her Because She Didn’t Want Kids, So When His New Life Fell Apart And He Came Back Begging, She Laughed In His Face

There’s nothing quite like watching someone who broke your heart get hit with the consequences of their own choices.

Imagine your ex-husband showed up on your doorstep years after leaving you for someone else, crying about how miserable his new life is and even asking if you’d take him back. What would you do? Would you feel sorry for him and offer comfort? Or would you tell him exactly what you thought of his regrets?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact decision and can’t help but laugh in his face. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for laughing at my crying ex husband and calling his suffering karma My ex-husband divorced me three years ago. When we got married, we agreed that we weren’t going to have kids. I never wanted them, he said he didn’t really want them. So yeah. Four years into our marriage, he changed his mind, and he chose to divorce me because I wouldn’t go back on our agreement and give him children. I’m not really a big believer in divorce. I was ready to be married for the rest of our lives. We had a good marriage, but I guess he didn’t love me that much if he picked kids that didn’t even exist over me. Right after our divorce, he almost instantly remarried. He got his new wife pregnant immediately, and they have two kids together.

After the divorce, their lives went in different directions.

In the three years since then, I’ve finished my higher education and accepted a high-paying job in healthcare. Life has actually been pretty good for me, and I’ve gotten to the point where I think I’m ready to start looking to settle down. Yesterday morning, my ex-husband showed up on my doorstep crying. I figured something pretty awful must have happened, so I let him in and got him a drink. He started going on and crying about how awful his life is. He apparently hates his two kids, one of whom is disabled and maybe autistic, and he has no money due to the kids being so expensive.

His wife yells at him all the time, she got fat after having kids, and doesn’t want to lose the weight, she never puts out, and he can never go anywhere anymore. He said that he wants a divorce from his new wife, and he regrets ever leaving me.

Now, he wants her to take him back.

He asked if I would take him back, and said he had learned his lesson. I couldn’t help but laugh at him. His pitiful behavior also kind of astounded me. I told him that with two kids to support and his lack of loyalty, he was not a catch, and I definitely won’t take him back. Maybe this was karma for divorcing me. He was mad, called me an *******, and said he thought I would be more supportive and would at least turn him down nicely. AITA?

Sheesh! It seems like he’s always trying to take the easy way out.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about her reaction.

