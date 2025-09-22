Former Boss Fired Employee During Family Tragedy, Then Tried To Dispute His LinkedIn Work Dates Six Months Later, So He Got Revenge With Relentless Spam Calls And Emails

Some managers can’t resist flexing their authority, even long after an employee is gone.

So, what would you do if your former boss fired you in the middle of a family tragedy, tried to silence you with a gag order, and then came back six months later to nitpick your LinkedIn work dates?

Would you just let it go?

Or would you find a way to remind him that all actions have consequences?

In the following story, one man deals with this exact situation and decides to get revenge on his former manager.

Here’s what he did.

Former boss disputed work history 6 months after I left, so I blew up his phone with Spam. A few years ago, I was working at a corporate job and had a very significant death in the family, my grandfather, that I needed to take time off to handle. I needed to help with the estate and, honestly, just grieve. We were very, very close. I asked my manager to use emergency PTO, and it was denied. I asked to go on FMLA instead, and it was also denied, saying that grandparents didn’t qualify. I told him I couldn’t come in for at least a couple of weeks while I flew down to Florida to attend the funeral and help with the estate. They told me that if I did that, I would be terminated.

After he was fired, he adjusted his employment dates on LinkedIn.

So, they terminated me and even had the gall to offer me two weeks of severance in exchange for signing an NDA, a gag order, and an indemnity clause. This means I wouldn’t be able to sue them, talk smack about them to others, or talk about them online. You get the idea. Of course, I refused. That conversation took place on August 1st. On my LinkedIn profile, I listed that I worked there from my start date to the beginning of August. The company dated my termination for 31 July. They said they had to do with benefits or something.

Unfortunately, his former manager disputed his work experience and got it removed from LinkedIn.

Fast-forward to January. I was up early with my six-week-old newborn. I got a LinkedIn notification that my former manager viewed my profile. A few minutes later, I got an email from LinkedIn that my employment at that company was being disputed. He disputed the difference between 31 July and 1 August. LinkedIn ignored my dispute of the report and removed the company experience from my profile entirely. Not to mention that when I reposted the experience, LinkedIn would no longer verify it because I would have to verify through a company email address, which I no longer had. The absolute Gall of this guy. And seriously? You’re thinking about me six, almost seven months later? So, I found his home address online. I had his personal cell phone number in my phone. And I also found his personal and work email address.

Here’s where he decided to get the guy back.

I signed him up for as much spam as I possibly could find. Not just that, I went to every moving company and real estate agency in the area, asking to be put in contact with an agent, saying that I was looking for a house for $800,000, and moving companies to give quotes for a cross-country move. I gave those websites every contact information I had for him.

Apparently, the guy’s phone rang nonstop for days.

Something that would really excite anyone getting that kind of sales lead. A former coworker in the same department told me that his phone had been blowing up for days, both his work and personal cell. His role was client-facing, so he couldn’t just ignore phone calls. I don’t know if he ever figured out that it was me who did that, but those calls would have started pouring in within an hour of his report to LinkedIn. Forget that guy.

Hilarious! It sounds like the guy deserved that!

It is pretty wild!

He sure showed that guy!

Let’s hope the manager learned an important lesson in all of this, but probably not.

