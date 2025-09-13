Friends Are Playing Minecraft Together, But When One Makes Some Big Changes, It Ends The Friendship

Imagine perfectly planning the way you arrange something, and when you’re not looking, a friend comes in and moves things around.

Would you be upset, leave things as is, or change things back?

In today’s story, the things that are moved are trees in the popular game Minecraft. The person who moved the trees may not have thought it was a big deal, but it ended up being a VERY big deal.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

No Trees = More Trees Anyway, so let’s go back to the summer of ’23. I was into Minecraft at the time (still am actually) and had joined a realm with a bunch of friends including someone who I considered my best friend at the time. My BSF and I settle on top of a cherry blossom mountain with me on a flat area and them in a divot. I chopping trees and replanting them, building my house, making the area prettier, etc. One thing to note about cherry blossom trees is that they drop about 50 million saplings from one tree.

The perfect planning didn’t last.

I also planted a couple other things around my house, like spruce saplings and I believe bamboo. Just things that would be easily accessible to farm. Well, I hopped off and then logged on a day or two later. My BSF was also on and told me that they moved the spruce trees that I had planted because they clashed with the cherry blossom trees. So now, you had to go halfway down the mountain to get spruce wood. Well, that annoyed me because I hate people touching and moving my stuff without permission.

Time for revenge.

I didn’t argue though, I just said okay and moved on about my business. That didn’t last too long. After a couple minutes I decided to be petty. For anyone who doesn’t know, if you plant spruce saplings in a 2×2 square, they grow into a massive tree AND change the blocks surrounding it into a different type of dirt essentially.

It was a decision that ended the friendship.

I collected a few spruce saplings, planted them, bonemealed them to speed up the growing, and logged off. Unfortunately, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back for my friend (apparently if made many mistakes in our friendship that weren’t communicated to me, but that’s a different story) and we’ve since stopped being friends, but gosh that little act of pettiness made me so happy in the moment.

Some people get too worked up about Minecraft, but I can see how annoying it would be to have your friend move your stuff.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

