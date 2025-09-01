Gas Station Employee Wants Homeless Person To Leave, But Then They Have A Request First

Imagine working at a gas station at night when a homeless person is loitering outside.

Would you call the police, or would you try to come up with another idea to get the homeless person to leave?

In today’s story, one gas station employee has an idea about where the homeless person could go, but then the homeless person has another request.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Man takes care of his own homeless problem for me. Came into work tonight on the gas station, graveyard shift, and there was a very dirty and disheveled homeless guy peeing on the wall near the door. No actually, it turns out he wasn’t peeing; he was just pounding his head against the wall, and groaning. Either way, he was giving the gas station patrons and I, an unobstructed view of his hairy butt, since his pants were sagging down below his butt. Lovely.

This man had been hanging around the store for quite awhile.

Inside, the gal who’s shift I was relieving said, he’d been there for hours; he’d try to come in the convenience store a few times, but she’d tell him to leave because he wasn’t buying anything …plus he smelled. However, he wouldn’t leave the premises, I think maybe because it was raining. I say ‘maybe’ cause, he’d wander the parking lot, not caring if he got wet, and he’d sit in puddles by the door to panhandle. Fortunately on my shift, I could lock the front door and work from the night teller window. So, I didn’t have to worry about him trying to come in, I just had to figure out how to get him to leave, because he sucked at being store mascot.

He thought of an idea.

There was calling security, but again- he was just loitering and it was raining …then, as luck would have it, somebody gave the guy some money. As he came to the window to buy chips and soda, I had an idea- attached to the gas station was a tiny, one-car-at-time, car wash, that wasn’t being used since a) It was nighttime, and b)It was raining. So, I told Homie, he could go in the car wash and have a roof over his head for the night, if he promised to leave in the morning. It was a deal! Homie and his two teeth, liked the idea.

It seemed like the idea was going to work…until it didn’t.

Off he shuffled with his soda in one hand and tramp trousers in the other, and out he shuffled again, two minutes later. I guess, accommodations weren’t up to his standards and he wanted to file a complaint? Nope, Homie was requesting an ambulance! Suddenly, he was out of breath and had a pounding headache that he was sure was gonna kill him.

He called 911.

Okay… Only thing worse than a wet, odiferous, homeless person, is a dead, wet, odiferous, homeless person… so, I made the 911 call. Four minutes later… Homie is greeting the EMTs by name, says he needs another moniter scan, since the last one was so much fun.

He was on a first name basis with the first responders.

Can’t say the responders were thrilled to see him, but they handled their disappointment well, like the pros, they were and put him on a gurney; then popped Homie into the ambulance. Dang, sometimes the trash does take itself out.

Perhaps he wanted to sleep at the hospital instead of in the car wash?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The homeless guy might have a mental illness.

Another person shares their thoughts.

This is true.

This person calls out the commenters for criticizing this gas station employee.

Hopefully the first responders can get him the help he needs.

Because this clerk sure wasn’t interested.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.