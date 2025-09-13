Girls Enter Their Phone Number To Try To Get Rewards Points For The Next Order, But They Lost Rewards Points Instead

Some stores have loyalty programs where you can swipe a card or enter your phone number, and when you make a certain number of purchases and rack up rewards points, you are rewarded with discounts.

In today’s story, one customer wants to rack up as many rewards points as possible, even by using their account when another customer is at the register.

The customer at the register was pleasantly surprised at how it all worked out!

Read on for the details.

Thanks for letting me use your rewards! This will be short and sweet – all I wanted was a bubble tea to get me through an afternoon slump. I walk the five minutes from my office to the store and there is a small line ahead of me, which isn’t unusual for this area (tourist heavy city). Standing ahead of me are a gaggle of probably college age girls talking loudly over each other, and while not directly inconveniencing anyone, they were a tad annoying. I had my headphones in and my sunglasses on still, and they seemed to think I wasn’t paying attention.

The girls were going to do something that wasn’t quite right.

They pay for their drinks and are moving over to the pickup when one of them leans over and says “Hey put my phone number in for the points for the next one.” And at this point I realize that I am the next one. The girl behind the counter looks uncomfortable about the whole thing, but doesn’t say anything as the gaggle walk away to pick up their orders. Now I don’t drink bubble teas often enough to rack up rewards points, but they add up to a $5 discount when you get enough, and I was a bit grumpy over the audacity of these girls to just enter their phone number for someone else’s order.

It ended up working out really well!

I am getting ready to ask the girl behind the counter to clear the screen so I could enter my own phone number when I see that there is a little button for $5 on the account – I don’t know if their last order got them the reward or if they already had one, but the second I saw that button I realized what I had to do. I push the button and the girl behind the counter sees the notification, and then just smiles and processes the order! Now I didn’t really have to do this, and it might have been a little over the top – but I put the biggest smile on my face and walked over to the pickup and said “Hey thanks for letting me use that reward, that was very kind of you to pay it forward.” The shock on their faces put a smile on mine for my walk back to work.

That was too easy! Those girls got what they deserved!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Hopefully they learned their lesson!

This is true.

This person loved the story.

Another person shares their experience with rewards points.

This person also enjoyed the story.

Now I’m craving bubble tea!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.