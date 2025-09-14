Grandpa’s Truck Is Legally In One Sibling’s Name, But Sister’s Boyfriend Wants It Now

When grandpa passed, the family truck ended up in one sibling’s name.

AITA for wanting to keep the truck that’s in my name, even though my sister’s boyfriend wants to buy it? When my grandpa passed away, my dad inherited his truck. It was put in my name, and I drove it for about 8 months. After that, it was parked and sat unused for around 5 years. On July 21st, my dad told me he’d get the truck fixed up so I could start using it again in September, as my current car is on its last legs. I was excited, and I’ve been planning around that as it’s the perfect style for my new job.

Fast forward: my sister recently told me that her boyfriend was told by my dad back on May Long weekend that he could have the truck, and he’s been saving up to buy it ever since. I had no idea about that conversation. My dad never mentioned it to me, and when he offered it to me in July, he didn’t say anything about any other plans.

My sister said I obviously have first dibs, but then kind of guilt-tripped me. She said she didn’t want to change the outcome, but then suggested I should work with my dad to find me a different car instead (his job is buying cars but they’re for the movie industry so I’m dubious about quality)…so her boyfriend could have the truck. That doesn’t sit right with me, because either my dad or I could potentially end up losing money just to make her boyfriend happy.

I feel like I’m being made out to be selfish, but the truck is in my name, my dad offered it to me (again) last month, me keeping it is the easy solution, and I never agreed to give it up. AITA for wanting to keep the truck that’s legally mine, even though my sister’s boyfriend wants to buy it?

