Guests Insult Woman At Her Birthday Party, So Her Husband Kicks Them Out Of Their House

Respect is essential when you’re a guest in someone else’s home.

What would you do if someone insulted you in your own home? Would you ignore the insult and try to be nice, or would you kick them out?

This man was celebrating his wife’s birthday, and his brother invited a couple they barely knew.

The wife of his brother’s friend insulted his wife, so he stepped up and defended her.

AITA for kicking out my brother’s friend and his wife for disregarding my wife My brother invited his best friend and his wife on my wife’s birthday. My wife and I knew his best friend because we met him before a couple of times, but we met his new wife for the first time. His wife asked my wife what she does. And my wife responded to her by telling her that she’s a housewife.

His wife gave a shocked face to my wife and asked her, “Why?” My wife said because she enjoys being a housewife and she doesn’t think it’s wrong. She laughed and said, “Or you are just lazy,” and told my wife that she should find a job. I told her that my wife is not lazy and she supports me and that she should mind her own business.

She kept arguing as if it was personal to her. And when I had enough, I told her that my wife is better than her. And she probably has to work “extra hard” to please her boss. She got offended, and so did her husband, and I kicked both of them out.

My brother told me that I went too far by insulting his friend and the wife. I asked him if they didn’t go too far when they insulted my wife. He said that they have a point and everyone should be working in this day and age. I didn’t want to argue with him, so I asked him to leave as well. I didn’t want to ruin my wife’s day by arguing with him too.

My mom says that I shouldn’t have kicked my brother out. Thankfully, all this stupid argument happened before all the other guests arrived, and we still enjoyed our party. So, am I the jerk for kicking them all out?

Insulting a woman deciding to be a housewife is pretty rude, especially on her birthday!

If you insult someone in their home, don’t be surprised when you’re asked to leave.

