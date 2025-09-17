September 17, 2025 at 2:49 am

Guy Got A Bag From A Hardware Store, And Is Thrilled To Realize He Just Carries A Purse Now

by Ben Auxier

Dale with his new bag

Gender norms are weird, right?

Like at what point did “carry the stuff you need around with you” become socially taboo for roughly half of people?

Screw that. Carrying stuff is useful. As goes the epiphany from TikTok user @daleandthezdubs:

Dale with his new bag

“My entire life up until this week has been a lie. A few days ago I bought this bag at the hardware store, I’ve been putting miscellaneous items in it; keys, cellphone, wallet, earbuds.”

Dale with his new bag

“I feel more organized, I’m losing things less, I’m less anxious.”

Dale with his new bag

“What I’m trying to say is it took me to get to my mid thirties to realize all I needed was a purse. It’s a purse!”

Dale with his new bag

“I love it! I wanna take it to the bar!”

Purse life is the life for me #manpurse #manbag #murse #daleandthezdubs

You have seen the light, my son.

We all got stuff to carry, yanno?

Get ready for purse-ception.

Call the Satchel Boys!

I’m a backpack man myself.

The important thing here is it’s nice to have your stuff with you.

