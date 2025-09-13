September 13, 2025 at 10:48 am

Guy Overheard A Kid Getting Lectured By His Mom To Turn Off The Video Game, And He Joined The Chat To Back Her Up

by Ben Auxier

Marcus playing Playstation

TikTok/mdeethegamer

Video game lobbies are an interesting place.

For a lot of the most popular games, you’ll have players ranging from age, like, 7 to 50.

And that cross-generation environment can make for some unique interactions, like the one in this video from TikTok user @mdeethegamer:

Marcus playing Playstation

TikTok/mdeethegamer

Through the voice chat, we hear a mom getting onto her son; “Get off that game right now and get in the shower while you still can, because I need to get into the shower right after you. Let’s go. Now. You wanna talk back one more time? Fine. Get off the game and go take a shower. You better get your butt upstairs.”

Marcus playing Playstation

TikTok/mdeethegamer

This is where the player on our end of the video decides to join in.

“You better listen to your mom and get off this game.”

“Uh, who just said that?”

“I did. You better respect your mom. She told you get off the game, so get off the game.”

Marcus playing Playstation

TikTok/mdeethegamer

“I gotta finish this. I just started.”

“That doesn’t matter. You supposed to listen to your mother. Don’t be disrespecting your mom.”

@mdeethegamer

Bro these kids nowadays are out of pocket 😭 #fyp #foryou #fortnite #fortniteclips #videogames #genz #viral

♬ original sound – Marcus 🎮👾

The comments stood up and applauded.

2025 08 13 16 11 11 Guy Overheard A Kid Getting Lectured By His Mom To Turn Off The Video Game, And He Joined The Chat To Back Her Up

You had her back.

2025 08 13 16 11 25 Guy Overheard A Kid Getting Lectured By His Mom To Turn Off The Video Game, And He Joined The Chat To Back Her Up

Many wished it were them.

2025 08 13 16 11 37 Guy Overheard A Kid Getting Lectured By His Mom To Turn Off The Video Game, And He Joined The Chat To Back Her Up

Better mute yourself before you boot yourself, kid.

2025 08 13 16 12 10 Guy Overheard A Kid Getting Lectured By His Mom To Turn Off The Video Game, And He Joined The Chat To Back Her Up

We salute you.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter