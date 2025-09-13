Guy Overheard A Kid Getting Lectured By His Mom To Turn Off The Video Game, And He Joined The Chat To Back Her Up

Video game lobbies are an interesting place.

For a lot of the most popular games, you’ll have players ranging from age, like, 7 to 50.

And that cross-generation environment can make for some unique interactions, like the one in this video from TikTok user @mdeethegamer:

Through the voice chat, we hear a mom getting onto her son; “Get off that game right now and get in the shower while you still can, because I need to get into the shower right after you. Let’s go. Now. You wanna talk back one more time? Fine. Get off the game and go take a shower. You better get your butt upstairs.”

This is where the player on our end of the video decides to join in.

“You better listen to your mom and get off this game.”

“Uh, who just said that?”

“I did. You better respect your mom. She told you get off the game, so get off the game.”

“I gotta finish this. I just started.”

“That doesn’t matter. You supposed to listen to your mother. Don’t be disrespecting your mom.”

The comments stood up and applauded.

You had her back.

Many wished it were them.

Better mute yourself before you boot yourself, kid.

We salute you.

