Hardware Employee Told A Customer He Needed To Measure His Windows, But The Customer Had A Very Unusual Unit Of Measure

Measure with your heart…or your cat. I worked in a retail hardware store, my department was flooring, but I was also responsible for window treatments (blinds, curtains, shutters. etc.)

The first thing you need to know about windows, there is no “average” size. Sure, builders aim to make most windows a certain size, but after cuts, drywall, and paint you could end up having a window that is not perfectly rectangular, and this makes a huge difference when getting window treatments like blinds that are installed INTO your window frame.

But the classic mistake? No one measures anything.

The issue here is, no one measures their windows before coming to buy blinds. Many angry customers would leave in a huff because they didn’t know they needed to “do my job for me.” And one customer, in particular, is stamped into my memory for their excuse to not have to measure their window sizes.

An older man came up to me, inquiring about blinds for his windows. I went into my whole explanation on measuring your windows. He insisted he knew how wide his windows were.

When I asked for the measurement, he answered, “It’s a full-cat’s-length window.” I, believing to not have heard correctly, asked the customer to repeat himself and after doing so a few times, he finally explained, “My cat can lay down perfectly in the window from head to tail, so the window is a full cat’s length window!”

The look on my face must have said everything that I could not physically communicate without getting fired because this old man ended up just turning around and walking right out of the store. I still wonder if this man ever measured his windows, or if he just attempted to measure his cat from head to tail and buy his blinds from that information. So, no, a cat cannot be used as a measuring tool. Please buy a measuring tape if you live in a home.

