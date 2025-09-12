Hardworking Employee Covered Countless Shifts For Their Coworkers, But When They Needed Time Off For An Emergency, Support Was Nowhere To Be Found

Relying on coworkers can be a gamble, especially when generosity only goes one way.

Cover this one shift… jeeze. This is a little different… anger towards co-workers. So, I am the person at work who is desperate for money, so I take everyone’s shifts.

I pick up as many as five extra shifts a week. I have worked for two weeks straight without a day off for these people. I have worked 12+ hour shifts with no breaks for these people. I have come in at the drop of a hat when they are sick.

Today, I asked everyone to cover a shift for an emergency… and no one wants to, or they have some excuse. “I have to drop my sister off somewhere.” You don’t even have a car. “Run errands.” “Go to the dentist.” (You go every month?)

I’m not dumb. But obviously dumb enough to be their shift helper every time they want to go out, party, go on a date, or whatever. Ugh, now I have no clue what to do for tomorrow.

Like it or not, kindness is a one-way street with some people.

