He Agreed To Pick His Friend Up From The Airport, But When He Found Out The Flight Landed At Seven In The Morning, He Backed Out

Early mornings can test even the best intentions.

Imagine you offered a friend a ride home from the airport, but at the last minute, you found out that their flight landed at sunrise, two hours away.

What would you do?

Would you suck it up and keep your word?

Or would you back out and let them find another way home?

In today’s story, a friend finds himself in this predicament and chooses the second option.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH? Bailed on giving my friend a ride home from the airport I gave my friend a ride to the airport last week and asked about her return trip. She said her flight was Monday morning (today). At 10 pm last night after not hearing from her, I sent her a text asking for flight info and she clarified her flight was arriving at 7 am – a red eye.

He never thought her flight would be so early.

The airport is about 2hrs away from where we live. She was flying from across the country (6 hr flight). I never thought she’d arrive that early, so she ended up taking the train back. Whose responsibility was it to confirm the arrival time? AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like everyone could’ve communicated better.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

This person thinks he could’ve asked her to wait.

According to this reader, she didn’t contact him on purpose.

Here’s someone who thinks they were both wrong.

As this person points out, he should’ve asked before it was too late.

This was completely avoidable!

He should’ve clarified the time, and she should’ve checked with him sooner.

