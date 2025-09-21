He Asked For Support After His Proposal Went Off The Rails, But Blew Up When His Best Friend Told Him The Truth Instead

Proposals are supposed to be magical moments that feel just right.

But when one guy popped the question to his girlfriend while they were at the gym, it left his girlfriend looking more uncomfortable than thrilled.

So when he confided about this to his best friend and she took his girlfriend’s side instead of his, it made things even more uncomfortable.

AITA for telling my bestfriend I understood why his fiancee is so disappointed that he proposed to her at the gym ? I (27f) was excited when my best friend (27m) told me he had proposed to his girlfriend (29f). He said he had the proposal on video.

But the proposal didn’t go how she was expecting.

I was so confused when the video started out in a woman’s gym. When I saw his girlfriend on an exercise machine in the video, I had a bad feeling. She looked so shocked and she said yes. She only looked happy for 2 minutes, and the rest of the time she gave an insincere smile.

So when he started venting to her, she couldn’t help but share her honest reaction.

My best friend expressed frustration that his fiancée had confessed she wasn’t happy with the proposal after he asked her why she looked so sad. He was venting to me and asked me how I’d feel if a guy proposed to me while I was at the gym. I guess he really expected me to agree with him, but I said I would hate it. I said I don’t want to be proposed to when I’m sweaty and stinky at the gym. I basically explained to him that I understood why she was disappointed.

This clearly wasn’t the answer he wanted to hear.

My best friend called me shallow and a bad friend. AITA?

He asked for honesty, but it became clear he was actually looking for something else.

What did Reddit think?

It sounds like her friend needs to direct his frustration inward instead.

He asked, then he got an answer — it’s as simple as that.

Is this guy finally showing his true colors?

Sounds like this guy wasn’t looking for a sincere answer.

Somehow she turned into the bad guy for simply pointing out the obvious.

In close friendships and in life, honesty is the best policy — even when it makes people uncomfortable.

