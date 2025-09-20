He Called His Girlfriend’s Mom Gorgeous In Front Of Her Husband, And They Broke Into A Fight Over It

Things get tricky when you date someone who has an unhealthy household.

AITA for calling my girlfriend’s mom “gorgeous” thus causing a fight between the mom and the dad ? I (23m) was meeting the parents of my girlfriend (25f). The mom (51f) and the dad (52m) had invited me over for dinner. I had brought flowers to give to the mom.

When I saw the mom, I thought she looked gorgeous, so I told her, in front of my girlfriend and the dad. She thanked me. During the dinner, the mom brought up the fact that I told her she looks gorgeous. She asked me what I find gorgeous about her.

Wanting to be honest without being crude, I told her her eyes, smile, and hair. She giggled and thanked me. She seemed both so flattered and so shocked. Then the mom turned to the dad, and said told him that I called her gorgeous. Despite the fact everything had happened in front of him. She told him that she doesn’t get called beautiful from him anymore but she got called gorgeous by her daughter’s boyfriend.

It lead to a big fight between the mom and dad. When my girlfriend and I got back to her apartment, she agreed that her parents’ intense reaction had little to do with me and is mostly about problems between them. But my girlfriend said that my behavior towards her mom was still inappropriate.

She said even if her parents had a perfect marriage, it’s still weird that I was “flirting” with her mom. AITA?

