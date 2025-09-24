He Couldn’t Lift Heavy Gym Equipment At The Gym He Works At Due To An Injury, So His Manager Mocked Him For Making His Female Colleague Lift The Weights

Isn’t it annoying when management completely disregards their staff’s health?

This guy shares how he couldn’t lift heavy gym equipment due to an injury and how his manager mocked him for it!

Check out the full story.

Make assumptions and rude comments, have fun being understaffed! I started working part time at a gym at the beginning of last month. Most of what I’m hired to do is check people in at the desk, make protein shakes, and answer phones/emails. About 5-10% of the job description involves cleaning the studio in between classes, which involves wiping down the weights some of which are very heavy.

This is where it gets bad!

Yesterday, I was working my normal shift and bending down to pick up a paper that a client had dropped on the floor when I pulled my back like a sprain or something. I immediately told one out of the two managers on shift, and said that I would probably be totally fine, I just needed to ice for a few minutes and not pick up any of the heavy weights for the rest of the shift.

He wasn’t sure about being too bold!

I wasn’t planning on filling out an injury report unless they wanted me to, and they were understaffed so I was fine sticking it out for the last 3 hours of my shift as long as I wasn’t heavy lifting. The manager said that that was totally fine and nicely told me to get him if I needed anything else. About an hour later, I was helping my coworker clean the workout studio and was cleaning the benches while she did the heavy weights.

UH OH…

Generally, I would have done the weights since I am about 30 years younger than her and more “able-bodied” on a normal day. However, she is more than capable and has cleaned them many times. The other manager on shift walked by the fitness room, gave me a dirty look and asked me to switch to do the weights, and made some under her breath comment about not believing that I was “making” my coworker do it. Then she walked away without listening to my explanation about my back. I chased after her and said that she was right and I was definitely too injured to do the assigned job she had given me.

That’s INSANE!

Also that I had to use my PTO to leave immediately to go see a doctor, and asked her to get me an injury report to fill out. She looked like I slapped her in the face and started to backpedal saying that I didn’t have to do the weights but I doubled down and demanded an injury report asap. Then I clocked out and left, leaving them severely understaffed.

He knew what he had to do!

I told the other manager what happened on the way out and he sorta laughed because he knows that the other manager is generally mean, who is much more likely to get stressed about the under staffing while he is very chill and a go-with-the-flow leader. Honestly I should probably thank her for giving me that push to see a doctor/leave early, because they said if my back keeps hurting I have a good case for workman’s comp!!

GEEZ! That’s so frustrating!

Why would someone discourage their staff like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows management shouldn’t force their employee’s physical limitations!

This user suggests documenting everything that the management does!

This user suggests taking care of injuries and not ignoring them!

This user knows that injuries at workplace should be covered by the work place!

This user suggests documenting everything and getting a lawyer involved!

That’s so unreasonable from the management.

Get a life.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.