He Discovered His Fiancé Snooped Through His Private Journal, So He Wondered Whether He Could Still Go Through With The Wedding

Trust is the glue that holds a relationship together, but it can shatter in an instant when boundaries are crossed.

When one man discovered his fiancé had invaded a deeply private piece of his past, it forever changed how he saw the woman he was about to marry.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to marry my finance anymore after I found out she went through my journal I (31m) have been with my fiancé (27f) for a little over 3 years. We were partners for around 2 3/4 years before I proposed to her. Our relationship has been up and down over the time that we’ve been together, but when I proposed I wanted to be with her 100%.

But soon their relationship hit a big snag.

About 3 months after I proposed, we got into a rather big argument. For the entirety of our relationship, I had a feeling that she went through my journal at the beginning of our relationship, but I never brought it up as I didn’t want to start a fight.

So he decided to just come out and ask.

In the middle of the fight, I just asked if she went through my journal and she admitted to it. I wrote things in that journal that I never told anyone about. Really personal things that happened to me in my childhood and things that I was feeling at the time that I didn’t want anyone to know.

Hearing her admission just made him feel worse about the entire relationship.

Even though I always had the feeling that she went through it, just knowing for certain that she did made me feel violated. I immediately lost a sense of trust.

Much to his fiancé’s chagrin, he just can’t get over this.

We’ve had multiple talks since then about it, but I still just don’t feel comfortable with the situation. She has told me that me wanting to end things over this is stupid and I need to move on.

But he’s not sure he even wants to move forward with the marriage.

It has made me reconsider everything that I thought I wanted, including the marriage. I have given thought to this over the past few months, and I still feel like I have no trust and still have the feeling of being violated in a way that I don’t think I’ll be able to overcome. AITA for wanting to end the relationship over this?

He tried to make peace with the betrayal, but the unease never really faded.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter agree’s that his fiancé’s admission changes everything.

His fiancé violated the very thing that keeps healthy relationships running: Trust.

Instead of showing remorse, his fiancé is only digging herself in a deeper hole.

Maybe if she actually did apologize or show regret for what she did, he would feel more equipped to move on.

When it comes to situations like this, there’s really no easy or “right” answer.

Walking away might hurt now, but staying might hurt forever.

