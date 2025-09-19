He Had Plans With His In-Laws And Friends, But His Mom Thinks He Should Cancel Everything To Go To A Barbecue With His 80-Year-Old Grandparents

This guy and his wife made big plans with their friends and even reserved a property, but his mom wants him to cancel everything to go to a barbecue with his 80-year-old grandparents.

He said no, but she made him think about their age…

Imagine planning something for months, only for a relative to try to guilt-trip you into changing your plans. How would you react?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not canceling long standing plans for a BBQ that I just found out about? My wife and I made plans back in January with a group of friends to go to a beer festival in the mountains. My father-in-law has a rental property in the mountains, which we reserved for the weekend and we all got tickets to the festival. It’s 3 families and some other friends, so about 9 people total. The festival is Labor Day weekend, and my grandparents invited us and some other family to a barbecue that weekend, but we won’t be able to attend because we’re doing the beer festival.

He immediately let them know he couldn’t come.

I texted my grandpa and let him know we wouldn’t be able to make it because we already had plans that weekend, and he said he understood and that it was no problem. But then my mom texted me asking why we couldn’t come. And I told her why. She told me she’s very disappointed, and that I need to make this barbecue a priority and that I should cancel the plans to go to the beer festival. She then goes on to guilt-trip me, saying my grandparents are in their 80s and we won’t have many more opportunities to get together. (For context, we live in the same state/city as my grandparents and we see them 2-3 times a month minimum.)

His mom made him feel guilty about not going.

She told me a beer festival is not a good reason to “blow off” my grandparents and that I need to reconsider my priorities. I told her I couldn’t cancel, the house is booked and the tickets are paid for. I also told her that if it was just our family and no friends going, that we’d forego the festival and come to the barbecue, but that I didn’t think it was fair to our friends to cancel long-standing plans for a barbecue that we just found out about. Not to mention telling them that they’d either have to eat the cost of the tickets, or find a different place to rent. I told my mom that if it was any other weekend, or even Monday of the long weekend instead of Saturday, we’d be there, and we aren’t blowing them off. It’s a scheduling conflict but she disagrees and is still very mad at me. AITA?

He can’t just cancel something he has been planning for months.

