He Helped His Neighbor And Her Daughter With A Bunch Of Things, But Now She Has Suddenly Demanded That He Leave Them Alone

It hurts to feel unappreciated, especially when you’ve been generous.

But that’s easy to get over. When your neighbor gets hostile afterward, that’s a whole different story.

Read more about this person’s bizarre ordeal.

AITA? I’m not sure what to do? I have lived in a mobile home park for 2 and half years. There’s a lady a street over who has a 8 year-old daughter. I walk 10 miles everyday and sometimes she would join me. She usually texts me 3 to 5 times a week. I’ve mowed her lawn, helped with her car. I’m always being kind and respectful.

A few days ago her mom texted me, telling me her child’s camera wasn’t working. Then an hour later she messages and tells me the cable from the camera to her pc literally caught on fire. So I hopped on Amazon and found a cool kids camera and got it. The next day I put it on her porch. I had just gotten off work so it was like 9 pm, so I didn’t knock. A few minutes later I’m getting a flurry of angry texts from this woman. I had some how completely offended her!

She said me we aren’t friends that I’m just the neighbor and that I don’t know them good enough to leave gifts. I was completely floored, flabbergasted. It legit broke my heart. I was trying to be completely kind, no strings attached and she completely took offence. I’m still hurt and very confused. I thought we were friends. I really really did. AITA? Do we really live in a world now were doing something nice for someone is against the rules? I don’t wanna be here anymore. I can’t trust anyone it seems.

