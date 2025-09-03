He Introduced His Mother To The World Of Reddit, And She Was Overjoyed When Strangers Upvoted Her Comment For The First Time

Online communities like Reddit can be intimidating for newcomers, especially newcomers of a certain age.

One man set his mother up on Reddit, but he never expected just how much joy a single upvote to one of her comments would give her.

He just didn’t have the heart to tell her about the automatic upvote feature.

Read on for the full story!

My mom doesn’t realize any Reddit comments give automatic upvotes from yourself and it’s adorable! Last month I got my mom a Reddit account and set her up with only the “nice” subreddits.

With some trepidation, she jumped right in.

After a month of lurking, she made her first comment today. She was so nervous and excited to make her comment, and as soon as she pressed enter, she stood up hollering: “I did it!! I said something to the internet!”

She’s overjoyed when she sees her comment got some attention.

Small pause… “Oh my goodness… someone liked it? It has an orange 1! Someone liked my comment!!”

He didn’t have the heart to tell her what he knew.

I start smiling and enjoy her excitement. I don’t tell her… she is too innocent and lovely to ruin it.

But soon her comment started reaching some real people.

Later in the evening, she told me there are 5 upvotes now. You’ve made someone very happy today, internet strangers. She is very happy.

Reddit can be a beautiful place if you know where to look.

What did Reddit think?

This story gave this reader an idea!

This commenter was inspired to join in on the kindness.

This redditor had their own school of thought on the automatic upvote feature.

This story was a helpful reminder that you never know who you’re talking to on the internet.

Turns out her comment was a hit after all!

Thanks to the kindness of a few strangers, his mother walked away feeling proud, accomplished and seen.

