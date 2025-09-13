He Kinda Sorta Joined A Group At A Local Cafe, But He Soon Found He Wasn’t Welcome

It’s always awkward when you head to some kind of public sitting space and there’s just not enough seating to put room between you and other people.

Generally, we all just kinda deal with it, but occasionally, a social conundrum like this one can pop up.

Check it out.

AITA-Made people uncomfortable at a coffee shop I’m a 36-year old man, and this situation just happened to me a little bit ago.

He decided to join a club that wouldn’t have him as a member.

My local coffee shop has a set of 5 leather chairs that are more comfortable than the rest of the chairs. When I got there, 3 men around 60 were sitting in 3 of the chairs talking. I squeezed past them into a 4th chair, pulled out my headphones, and started listening to a podcast. I don’t know, and don’t care about what they were talking about.

However, they were pretty upset about it.

Maybe 10 minutes after I sat down, one of the men mentioned they were uncomfortable with me being in on their conversation. I told him that I wasn’t in on their conversation, but I was willing to move, but the other 2 men with him decided it was time for them to leave anyways, so they got up and left. Was I an [jerk] for entering their conversation in a public seating area?

Let’s see what the chatter is in the comments:

Basically the consensus was “you’re not a monster, but you messed up.”

How tight was this squeeze?

Maybe everybody’s being weird?

Try to find a little space next time.

This is weird, for sure.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.