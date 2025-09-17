He Mocked His Wife’s Vegetables For Decades, So She Refused To Cook Them When He Finally Needed Them

Every marriage has its share of small disagreements that add up over the years. For this couple, it was food.

Throughout their entire relationship, one man ridiculed his wife’s healthy eating habits.

But when health issues struck and a doctor ordered him to eat exactly what his wife had been cooking all along, it set the stage for a conflict that was a long time coming.

AITAH for not making soft veggies I (68f) have been married to husband (73m) for 20 years. Every time I cook fruits or veggies with meals he won’t eat them.

Instead of politely refusing, he takes his distaste to a whole new level.

Sometimes I don’t bother, or I cook something I like, then he sits there and says stuff like, “I can’t believe you are eating that!” or “how can you eat that, but looks like ***.” This went on for years, and I mostly ignored him.

But as always, karma had the last laugh.

Now he has severe stomach problems and was given a special diet, including soft boiled veggies. He says to me, “I guess you were right.” After years of hearing his nasty comments about the veggies and fruits I eat, now, because his health is damaged, he expects me to cook him special veggies.

So she had some very choice words for her husband.

I told him to “go visit the microwave section of the store, I’m not cooking that soggy stuff for you.” Now I’m enjoying the silent treatment. AITA?

Her husband made his bed, now he has to lay in it!

What did Reddit think?

There are more ways to be supportive than just cooking every meal.

Is this even a good relationship to begin with?

To this commenter, it makes total sense why she would react this way.

Frankly, this user expects better from two people their age.

She figured it wasn’t her job to fix the mess he created with years of bad habits.

He refused her help for far too long, so it’s high time he figure this out on his own.

