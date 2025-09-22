He Tried Ordering From An AI-Assisted, Fast Food Drive-Thru, And His Total Came To More Than $15,000

Weird little tidbit about all these chatbots we suddenly find ourselves surrounded by; they’re typically not great with numbers.

Odd, right? I mean, they’re computers. Numbers are the whole thing with computers.

But large language models deal with putting words together – and sometimes the way it feels like the words should be combined doesn’t result in statements that are mathematically accurate (take the infamous “how many r’s are in strawberry” question, for instance.)

Not sure if that’s what’s going on in this example, but I AM sure this technology is nowhere near ready to just be pushing humans out of jobs.

In fact, @truckerboyju found out how hilarious these mistakes can be.

He’s got two combos on the screen, neither of which seem to be listed right, that add up to $34.03.

Now if that seems like a lot for fast food, don’t worry, the tax is $0.00, somehow, and there’s a discount of $15.39 applied.

So that leaves us with a tidy total of…$147.60?

What?!?!?

The computer buffers for a bizarre amount of time.

Then returns, having seen the error of its ways.

It now calculates the total at over 15 THOUSAND DOLLARS.

Let me get my guy, he knows all about combo meals.

If you can’t be a business, just don’t.

But that discount, tho.

We’ve definitely got our priorities straight.

I don’t think that .04% stat is correct, but even if it is (for now), that’s not really the point.

The point is that it’s a very INEFFICIENT use of resources, including that special juice that keeps us all alive.

So when it doesn’t even work…man, what are we defending?

