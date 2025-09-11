He Used A 3D Printed Cart Unlocker At Aldi, But A Random Man Started Yelling At Him And Calling Him Dishonest

We all look for patterns in how people treat us, and if we find one, we have to wonder: is it me, or them?

AITA for using a self-printed cart unlocker? This past weekend, I went grocery shopping at Aldi (US), where you need to insert a quarter to get a shopping cart. Since I kept forgetting quarters, I eventually 3D-printed a little keychain-sized unlocker.

It works the same way a real quarter would work.

You insert it, the cart unlocks, and you can remove it again.

As I approached the carts, an older man offered me his. I thanked him but told him I didn’t have a quarter to give him in return. He looked confused and asked how I planned to get a cart without a coin. So I showed him my unlocker tool and briefly explained how it works.

He immediately got angry and accused me of stealing. He called me a con artist and clearly saw what I was doing as morally wrong. I stayed calm and tried to understand where exactly he saw harm being done. Like, who’s actually losing out?

To be fair, I admit there could be an edge case: After checkout, there’s often a cart near the cashier where groceries are loaded into. If that cart has a quarter in it, and I walk off with it (replacing it with my empty one), someone else might end up not getting their quarter back. When I’m done shopping, I never lock my cart back in. I just leave it with a quarter (or without) in it for the next person who might have forgotten one. I don’t take anyone else’s coin and I don’t profit from this. It’s not about scamming the system.

Back to the man. He was really upset. I tried to talk to him and figure out why this bothered him so deeply, but he didn’t want to engage. I told him, “I’m really sorry this upset you,” and he yelled back, “You’re not sorry!”

Here’s the thing: in my life, I’ve had maybe half a dozen interactions like this. They always follow the same pattern: starts off normal, then suddenly turns into a surprisingly intense judgment, and I spend days afterward feeling rattled, trying to figure out what went wrong. This time, I’m trying something different by actually talking about it and asking others for perspective. AITA?

