He Was Excited For His Best Friend To Get Married, And Even Let Them Hold The Wedding On His Property. But When Her Fiancé Learned Of Their History, Everything Took A Turn.

When you get married, the costs are both eye-watering, and seemingly endless.

So it’s no wonder that people call in favors when and wherever they can.

The guy in this story was more than happy to let his best friend use his property for her wedding, saving the happy couple a whole lot of cash.

But when her fiancé found out the truth about her previous relationship, all hell broke loose.

Read on to find out how this man ended up being uninvited to the wedding that was being held at his home.

AITA for not letting my best friend have her wedding on my property after being uninvited? I am a 29-year-old man, and one of my best friends “Carla” (31, female) is getting married soon. It’s only meant to be a small backyard type of wedding, but they’ve been planning it for a few months now and originally it was supposed to be on my property. They wanted it because it’s private, has lots of open space for the reception, a nice view and the house could be used for them to get ready and stuff. Of course I said yes, she and her fiancé “Rick” were very happy.

But all was not as it seemed.

The thing is, Carla and I do have a history. We went out on and off in college but decided to stay friends. Then I met my wife, we got married, Carla met Rick and now here they are. Now my wife knows I went out with Carla back in college and she didn’t care. Carla still went to our wedding and everything. I never knew if Rick was told or not – it’s not my relationship therefore not my business to say anything so I never did. But Rick found out recently, and not in the best way. I’m not sure how, but what I heard from friends is that one mutual friend told him (I’ve no idea why) that she and I used to date.

And the plot continued to thicken.

Not only that, but apparently Carla said a couple years ago that she was still in love with me when she was already dating Rick. I don’t have actual confirmation if that’s exactly what he was told – all Carla has told me is that Rick was told about our past, and he’s angry at her for never saying anything. It became quite a drama, and I didn’t hear from her for over a month. She’s told me they’re going to couples counselling and that the wedding is still on, but Rick has requested that I don’t attend.

Let’s see how the man feels about being pushed out in this way.

It sucks, but I totally get why he wouldn’t be comfortable. Then I asked the obvious question: where are they going to hold the wedding then? To my surprise she said they still want it at our place. It seems like Rick doesn’t want the guy who dated his fiancée years ago at the wedding, but still wants to hold the wedding at his house. My wife and I are expected to just… not be at our home that weekend.

Read on to find out how he responded to this audacious request.

I told Carla no, they’re going to have to find some place else, since we’re not going to simply leave our home to them for the weekend. This is not only for safety reasons, but also that it just doesn’t make sense that Rick doesn’t want me around because he’s not comfortable, but he is comfortable enough to have their wedding at my house. They really want their wedding here though, and because of that I’ve been bugged by not only her but also Rick and some friends who think I’m being petty for not letting them have the wedding here anymore.

This has all left the man quite confused.

Honestly, I don’t think that I am – it just doesn’t make sense at all to have to leave our own place for a wedding we’re no longer welcome to, whilst leaving our home totally vulnerable. Still, I’m being accused of sabotaging their wedding, and Rick believes it’s the least I can do after everything. AITA?

Whether or not the couple get married is simply not this man’s problem – it’s not his fault that Carla wasn’t honest with Rick from the beginning, and it’s not up to him to leave his home for the weekend so that they can hold the wedding without his presence.

The fact that he is happily married should make this a nonissue, and if Rick has a problem it should be with Carla – and something to talk about in couple’s counselling – not with her ex.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought to this.

This person agreed that the man had done absolutely nothing wrong – and was actually doing the couple a massive favor.

While others backed him up for refusing to hold the wedding in these circumstances.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out who the real bad person was here.

The way that both Rick and Carla are treating someone who is supposed to be a friend, and who is doing something extremely kind for them, is totally out of order.

Rick needs to work through his anger, not take it out on a totally innocent party – a happily married innocent party, at that.

The audacity to still want to hold the wedding on his property is a joke.

This is unbelievable behavior.

