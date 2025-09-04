Homeowner Was Tired Of His Neighbor’s Dangerous Dog And Messy Habits, So He Returned The Favor In The Most Petty Way Possible

Living next to bad pet owners can turn a simple walk into a stressful event.

One homeowner was repeatedly forced to face off with a big aggressive dog that roamed free while the owners ignored the chaos.

So when fresh messes showed up on the street, he decided enough was enough.

Neighbors and their nasty dog I’m a dog owner, and I’m considerate about my neighbors and my neighborhood. My dog isn’t loose, never left barking, or harassing anyone. When we walk, I pick up after him.

But they can’t exactly say the same for their neighbors.

A few blocks away, there’s a neighbor with a big, nasty dog. I found out the hard way. I was walking my little dog on the opposite side of the street when this big dog came out of nowhere—out into the street—barking, teeth bared, threatening us.

This caused quite a scene, but the dog owners neglected to do anything about it.

I picked up my dog and stood my ground yelling, “No, get home!” I kept yelling until he turned around and went back home. The owners were home and must have heard their dog barking and heard me yelling, but they couldn’t be bothered to do anything.

So they just started avoiding the vicinity altogether.

I don’t walk past that house anymore, but from a block over, I’ve seen the dog out chasing other people.

Then the bad owner behavior continued.

Today, I was walking my dog, and what do I find but piles of big dog poop down an entire block on the street. It’s fresh. I look down the street, and guess who. It’s a young couple with a child in a stroller walking the big, angry dog.

So this fed-up dog owner decided to fight back.

On my way back home, I picked up the poop, took a trip past their house, and tossed it on the front lawn. Maybe one of them will find it next time they mow the lawn.

That’ll show them to pick up after themselves.

What did Reddit think?

Why not address the issue head-on?

This is actually a very serious matter that could end very poorly if someone doesn’t intervene.

It’s time to start documenting like there’s no tomorrow.

The neighbors can’t deny it if it’s right in front of their noses!

It was high time this homeowner stood up to these horrible neighbors.

Justice was finally served — and it smells!

