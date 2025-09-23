He Worked Grueling Ten-Hour Days While She Had A Cushy Remote Role, So He Got Angry When She Didn’t Spend Her Downtime Cleaning And Cooking

Working from home looks different for everyone, and the amount of labor actually expected depends on the job itself.

For one couple working remotely, resentment began to build when one man was forced to work vigorous hours while his wife had more time to relax.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for reading and being on my phone instead of cooking and cleaning for my husband? So my husband and I are both working from home currently. My husband has to work very rigorously (~10 hours a day), while my job is very lax (6–7 hours).

So it didn’t take long for her husband to grow a bit resentful.

Yesterday, while on a bathroom break, my husband walked in on me reading a book while working and seemed annoyed. Later in the day, he walked in on me scrolling TikTok on my phone and asked me what gives.

So she reminded him that their work from home situations were different.

I explained my situation, and he got mad that I wasn’t doing anything “productive” like cooking for us. We’ve been cooking for ourselves individually when work has allowed.

But she told him this isn’t how it works.

He wanted me to cook and clean around the house, but I told him that while my job was more relaxed, I still did have to do some work. At some point they may need me, so I couldn’t just get off and do things for him.

Now she wonders if she was wrong for not being more proactive about working around the house.

This went on for all of last night, and I just want to know if I was the one in the wrong before my work today. AITA?

Just because she had downtime didn’t necessarily mean she was off the clock.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks it’s impossible to expect anyone to be productive 100% of the time.

And what exactly is preventing her husband from just doing the chores himself?

Just because she’s always home doesn’t mean she should have to be always available.

For this commenter, it’s a gender thing.

Working from home sometimes means manning your station, even if there aren’t any pressing tasks.

It’s clear in this instance that what feels fair to him isn’t what feels fair to her.

Both were talking a lot, but neither of them were feeling heard.

