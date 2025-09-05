Her Aunt Wanted To Wear A Burgundy Dress To Her Daughter’s “No Red” Sweet Sixteen, So This Woman Threatened To Uninvite Her If She Won’t Change Her Dress

A sweet sixteen party comes once in a lifetime.

If the birthday girl set a dress code, and one guest failed to follow that dress code, should you make an exception or uninvite them?

This woman has a daughter who was adamant about her party’s color scheme.

They told everyone the birthday girl is the only one wearing red.

But there’s always that one person who has to break the rules.

AITA for siding with my daughter (15f) when she enforced the no RED dress code w/ my aunt for her sweet 16 We have been working on my daughter’s (15F) Sweet 16 party. We’ve been planning for almost a year. My daughter picked the theme of Nightmare Before Christmas (NBC). This is a formal/semi-formal event.

This woman’s daughter set the party’s color theme.

She has been lax on letting her aunts, grandma, and cousins pick out almost everything, but she drew the line with the colors and clothing assignment for Sweet 16 court. She chose basic colors black, white, and purple for her main colors. The guests will pick an NBC character and use it as inspiration for their formal wear.

Her daughter had one simple rule: no red.

The birthday girl picked red with Jack as Santa as her inspiration. Her only rule for her Sweet 16 was that only her and her boyfriend could wear red because she wanted to be Jack when he turned into Santa Claus. She told all family and friends and made it very clear: No red!

Her aunt was excited to go the the party.

The party is 6 days away, and I ran into my aunt. She was very excited to show me a picture of her outfit. The shoes were beautiful, but they worried me a little because they had some red on them. I brushed it off, because who looks at shoes anyway?

But her aunt was planning on wearing a burgundy dress.

Then, she showed me a beautiful bright red dress. I was shocked and it showed because her smile fell. She looked at my mom and said, “It isn’t red, it’s burgundy.” “You told me I could wear it because it isn’t red.” My mom agreed it was much darker in person.

Her daughter asked her aunt to wear something else.

I was trying to fix my face and not panic. I told myself and them that it would be okay, and I would talk to my daughter about it. A few hours later, I did talk to my daughter and showed her a picture of the dress. My daughter asked if my aunt could please wear a different color dress. But my aunt said no, because she ordered that dress for her party.

She supported her daughter’s decision.

My daughter told her it was the only rule she had, and if she wasn’t willing to follow it, she would miss having her there, but if she was willing to change colors, she would love to have her. I backed my daughter up, but my mom and sisters are upset with me.

They said my aunt “doesn’t have a lot of money and can’t buy another dress.” “She won’t come if she can’t wear that dress,” they added. My daughter very clearly stated to them that she told everyone not to wear red, and burgundy is a shade of red. She should have taken that into consideration when she ordered her dress.

She doesn’t know if she should give in to her aunt.

She is sorry, but she is not changing her mind, not about this one thing. She gave into all the other things they wanted. AITA for siding with my daughter when she stuck to the “No Red Dress” code for guests? Was it wrong to not giving in when they tried to guilt us about it?

She only had one rule. It’s not that hard to choose a different color.

If one simple rule is too much to ask, don’t come to the party at all.

