Her Best Friend Has Been Getting Into Trouble, And With One Reckless Action, She Crossed The Line And Ended Their Friendship Forever

When you’re young, your friendships mean everything.

Humans are social beings after all, and having friends to go through the ups and downs of teenage life with is truly valuable.

But what happens when one of your friends – at that point, one of the most important people in your life – goes a little off the rails?

When the girl in this story watched her best friend develop increasingly problematic behavior, she was more than a little concerned for her safety.

But then, one night changed things once and for all.

Read on to find out why she ended up abandoning the friendship altogether.

AITA for refusing to let my friend into my house after she was over 6 hours late? My best friend and I (both 18 and female) were supposed to go to a car show pretty early tomorrow morning. She was going to sleep over at my house since I live like 10 minutes from it, while she’s like 30 minutes away. We spoke on the phone at around 5pm, and she said that she’d be over by 9pm at the latest because she was going to a car/motorcycle meet. I was totally fine with this because I don’t go to those meets because of the dangerousness of them, and the not so legal things that go on during them.

But things did not go to plan.

At around 7pm, I texted asking for an update to which I got no reply. A little extra backstory: she bought a motorcycle three days ago without telling her parents, has no license, permit, insurance, plate, or registration, and already got into an accident the first day of owning it (totally her fault). She was arrested but released pretty fast. This is her third time she’s had to go to court for vehicle violations and her parents still have no clue.

Yikes! Let’s see how the rest of the night played out.

Anyways, the plan was that she’d drop off her bike somewhere, grab her car, and then come over by 9pm – but I knew she was just going to bring her bike to my place anyway. I texted every hour to check in, still no response (I’m truly just terrified for her safety.) My parents, who aren’t super strict but they’re firm, said that by 10:30pm she couldn’t stay over anymore because it was too late. They were heading to bed, and they didn’t want an illegal bike in their driveway or issues with the HOA for loud noises at night. (They’re crazy about noises past 9pm because we live in a neighborhood with a good amount of seniors.)

Read on to see how long her best friend kept her waiting.

I apologized and explained everything to her through text on three different platforms. She never fully opened any of my messages (half swiped), but was active and posting. At like 3:45am, my parents woke me up telling me that she was outside revving her bike in our driveway. We all stayed quiet, pretending to be asleep. Then she started banging oddly loudly on the door. I still didn’t let her in, and at around 4am she finally left.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how the ‘friend’ reacted to this.

She texted me back calling me the “biggest *******” and “worst friend ever.” I haven’t responded. I still planned to apologize because she’s one of my only real friends – or so I thought – but then she started posting on TikTok and Instagram about how awful and terrible I was. I honestly just felt so disrespected and disgusted at her disregard of respect for me and my family. Am I wrong for not letting her use me as a place to crash and hide her real life from her parents? What do I even do from here? AITA?

This supposed ‘best friend’ is toxic, and she’s completely using her friend, and her friend’s nice family home.

She’s being completely disrespectful and taking their friendship for granted – and it’s great that after this ordeal, the girl is standing up to her.

It’s one thing having a fight (which the very late visitor should absolutely be apologizing for) but slandering her on social media is totally inappropriate.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought to this.

She is a dangerous person – to be friends with, and to encounter on the road.

It’s great that this girl is reevaluating their friendship because, whether it’s a phase or some more serious behavior, she is being abused by her self-centered friend.

Not to mention the friend is risking her supposed bestie’s parents’ reputation in their community, and her reputation online.

She deserves better.

