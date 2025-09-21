Her Boss Treated Her Like Garbage, So She Threw A Party At Work When He Was On Vacation

When’s the best time to throw a party…?

Well, when the boss is away, of course!

That’s what this woman did and she took to TikTok to tell readers all about it.

Check out what happened.

Boss wants to be mean to me? I’ll throw a party without him. “I (18F) work as a custodian for an elementary school. I recently just graduated high school this past May (yippee!) and got hired for this job at the beginning of my senior year. At the start of my employment, things were going good. My boss (the head custodian of the school) was very nice to me and it seemed like we were going to get along well, but it wasn’t until January of this year when things took a turn.

Yikes…

I’m not sure why, but my boss totally flipped on me and started to treat me like garbage. He constantly berated me, accused me of not doing any work during my shift (which was not true), gaslit me into believing all the other staff in the building didn’t like me (which also wasn’t true), told me to “get over it” when I asked for time off to grieve over a pet who suddenly passed, and much MUCH more. He even went as far as trying to “prove” I was a horrible employee to the principal of the school, in an attempt to get me fired, but she thankfully dismissed his claims and sided with me since he had no real evidence. It’s a long story that probably deserves it’s on separate post, but with all this being said, the way he treated me (among other things not related to work) really started to take a toll on my mental health throughout the latter half of my senior year.

This really did a number on her.

My grades started to slip and I got really depressed, but I refused to quit due to familial pressure, needing the money for college, and the flexible hours the job offered me. Fast forward to now, and I’m still working with this absolute piece of garbage over the summer. (BUT, before you all ask, yes, I am hoping to transfer to a different custodial position at a different school with hopefully a better work environment, but as of right now that hasn’t happened yet.).

This guy has some issues…

I don’t know why, but since summer started he’s flipped back to being “Mr. Nice Guy” and suddenly wants to erase everything that’s happened between us and act like we’re best friends, which I’m not having at all. He hasn’t even apologized. It ****** me off so much, but I try to keep calm. Anyways, with that in mind, it’s now time for the revenge part. I really love to bake, and I’ve wanted to bake something for my coworkers for a while now. My coworkers are all really nice to me and I felt they deserved a little treat for all they do. However, if I brought a treat into work, I would have to share it with my boss too, which irked me. But, luckily for me, this week he was going on a camping trip with his family, so this was my time to strike. I picked one of the days my boss was gone and told myself I was going to make a dessert and bring it into work then.

He wasn’t getting off that easy.

But, that’s not all, I decided to take it a step further. The day before I was going to bring in a treat, I sent a text message in our work group chat. A group chat WITH MY BOSS IN IT. I informed everyone on the chat that I was planning on bringing in a dessert the next day, and if any of them wanted to bring something in as well, they were free to. My coworkers delivered. Everybody brought something. I had coordinated a giant dessert party. I also picked the one day of the week that teachers and other staff were allowed to be in the building, so I got to share my baking with just about everybody who works at the school EXCEPT my boss. The best part is that, since he’s camping somewhere with no cell service, he didn’t see the messages coordinating this until he got back. So, when he leaves his camping trip, he’s going to see that everybody had a party without him. He should be back at work from his camping trip in two days, so we’ll see if he brings it up then, but I think this was a success.”

I bet her boss had major FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) about this party.

Too bad, so sad.

