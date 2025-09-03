Her Boyfriend “Accidentally” Read Her Diary, And Now She’s Wondering If She Should Break Up With Him

Is it possible for someone to “accidentally” read someone else’s diary?

I doubt it.

While it might be possible to not realize what it is, snooping and opening someone else’s notebooks is questionable behavior, and even if there were a legitimate reason, once you read a sentence or two and realize what it is, stop reading!

In today’s story, one woman’s boyfriend admits to “accidentally” reading her diary, and she is pretty upset about it.

Now, she’s wondering what she should do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITH? My boyfriend went through my diary, now I feel guilty. What should I do? My boyfriend (22M) went through my diary and I (21F) am really upset about it. We’ve been dating for just over a year. He found some entries about himself, and one other guy.

Here are some of the things he read about.

I had a dream about this one guy that I used to have a crush on, but I haven’t thought about it since. That was one of the entries he found. I also mentioned some things about not feeling happy with him – but at the time we weren’t doing well. I feel really bad, like I did something wrong.

Her boyfriend doesn’t see the problem.

He seems to think he did nothing wrong by going through my diary. He said that he needed some spare paper, and “accidentally” went through it, but I don’t believe him. Anyone have advice on what to do? Should I break up with him? Right now I have him blocked on everything. I can’t bring myself to speak to him because of what he found. It makes me feel guilty, and sick to my stomach.

I vote for breaking up with him.

If he doesn’t see a problem with going through her diary, he is not to be trusted.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

You can accidentally find a diary, but you can’t accidentally read it.

This is a huge red flag.

I love this person’s idea about how to break up with him.

It really would be hard to trust him after this.

It sounds like there’s a lot of trust in this couple’s relationship.

He’s the one who should feel guilty.

It’s very telling that he doesn’t seem to.

