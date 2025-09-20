Her Boyfriend Only Used Her To Make An Ex Jealous, So This Woman Made Sure To Execute The Pettiest Payback

Betrayal from a partner you thought was loyal can really hurt.

Cheesy oats, anyone? Some years ago, I met a single dad in an online single parent forum. We met up and hit it off from the start. I had three children, and he had two. He lived a fair distance away, about 100 miles or so, but we made it work, taking the kids camping and spending weekends at each other’s houses.

After some time, he asked us to move in with him and his boys, which we did. After a few short weeks he very calmly told me, “Hey, I have decided to make a go of it with my ex-girlfriend. I knew it would make her jealous if you came to live with us, and it worked.” He was actually really happy telling me this, like I hadn’t completely uprooted our lives for him. He told me we’d have to move out.

Not a bloody chance. I stood my ground. It was a rented house, and luckily I’d insisted on being added to the tenancy agreement, so I had as much right to be there as him. Eventually, he and his boys found somewhere else to live, and in his pettiness, he decided to take everything, even half-finished packets of pasta and cereal.

Now, I had this really cool foot file for getting rid of hard skin, which collected the shavings in a little container. I was walking through the kitchen on my way to the bin to get rid of them when I saw all the opened packets of food on the counter. Oats… He loved oats for breakfast. In went the foot shavings! I stirred it all around with a spoon to make sure the oats and my dead skin were mixed.

I watched with satisfaction as he packed up the rest of his stuff later that day. I often wondered if he ever noticed a particularly savoury taste to his breakfast after that. 😁 The same guy also had the biggest collection of adult toys I’d ever seen. So, when I noticed a taped-up box with “(his name)’s toys” on the side, I slit the tape on the bottom of the box. When the removers lifted the box up, the bottom opened (no pun intended). All his paraphernalia fell at their feet.

Eventually, his ex-girlfriend dumped him again.

The big, burly removal men just looked at the scattered pile of adult toys on the floor. Then he looked at my ex in silence. That was a golden moment. Incidentally, his ex-girlfriend dumped him a week later.

Was that the perfect revenge?

Never underestimate the creativity of someone you’ve wronged.

