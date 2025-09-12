Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Involve His Daughter In Her Businesses, But She Doesn’t Think It’s A Good Idea

These things can’t be forced, people!

I’m talking about people trying to shove family members into their partners’ businesses and life plans.

These things have to happen naturally…

This woman knows all about that and she’s done with how her boyfriend is trying to force her to get his daughter involved in her business life.

Is she wrong for how she feels?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for planning on ending our relationship today because he acts like his daughter is “heiress” to my things? “My ( F37) boyfriend Ben (M42) has been asking weird questions and expecting me to do things that would go against my plans for my own family. Things have been working out for me in the past few years, but this year has been amazing. I decided to cut down on my daily workload a bit after I got 3 accounts that are helping me reach some financial goals.

I’m planning on buying a house for my family. I downsized my current living situation (renting) after my kids went to live (temporarily) with my parents for this semester while I completed my certified training and graduated from my present program in Uni. My new place isn’t as nice looking as other places, but the price was a good cut from living expenses for me. I can both walk to the office, and Uni and I hardly have to move my car for anything. I’m saving money that I’m putting in an account for my kids. Ben absolutely can’t stand my place. It’s clean and in a relatively safe area, it’s just that it’s a mix of student area/old families and traffic can get messy from 7 am to 6 pm and some houses are simple and elegant and some look like tacky add-ons.

I don’t care if my place doesn’t look nice on the outside. It’s not like it’s an eyesore, and it’s up to me to make it livable on the inside. I had 2 other choices. Choice A costs 200 less than my previous place, with access to a community pool and 2 bedrooms. I don’t need more than one bedroom at the moment and I don’t really have time to enjoy the pool. Choice B was a bit lower, but about 45 minutes away. It was beautiful and close to the school where Ben’s kid went. He did hint at it, but he would have needed to get on the lease and come up with the difference between this place and my new studio apartment that I chose.

Also, living together is a major decision, and right now, I really need to focus on my career and education. He said he understood, but he didn’t take it well. He told me that his daughter was disappointed because she would have liked a nice place to hang out. Ben lives in an apartment. It’s an average place with no problems or issues, so what he said came out as a weird remark. Fast forward, and he started asking questions. First, he asked if I would be interested in partnering with him for a business idea. I said no because I already made a commitment to self fund my own venture. Second, I’m not familiar with the industry that he wanted to break into. Then, he began noticing things about things that I owned. I’m not hiding that I’m financially stable, but I don’t spend a lot. He did notice that I’ve bought a few nice items and started telling jokes that felt harmless.

Then he said that I was “loaded” and that his daughter would be an awesome protege. I stayed quiet, tbh because I think he might have been offended, but there’s no way in hell that I would allow entrance to what I’ve built to anyone other than my kids. Also, he said that I should treat his daughter as very special because I only had boys, and she’s my chance to have a girl in the family (his words). Don’t get me wrong, she’s a good kid. I have never missed out on gifting her nice and thoughtful presents on her birthdays and the holidays, but his words created a sense of discomfort and disgust for me. It felt like reversed ******, and I told him.

She and I have a decent relationship, but there’s no way that I will give her access to my money if that means to treat her as my own. I know this sounds very wrong, but it’s how I feel. She’s not the kind of kid who’s a bully or nasty or anything, but she’s not my child and every time that he asks for things, I feel like he’s trying to get me to take from my kids to give to her. It happened again when I gave her a short-term weekend job. The office cleaning lady wasn’t available, so I hired his daughter for a Saturday cleaning. She did a good job, I paid her, and took her to the mall to get her some makeup that she wanted, and she came back next weekend. When he picked her up, he started joking that she would start from the bottom and rise to be top executive like any other kid at their family business. I didn’t say anything because she was there, but I did approach him later on and mentioned it to him. I tried to be gentle, but it was important for us to at least discuss expectations. His initial reaction wasn’t what I expected. To be fair, I think he got nervous or embarrassed, but I didn’t like his reaction.

So he said something about me potentially putting her in my will. I’d like to clarify that he laughed, so I think it was a joke, but I also think that he wouldn’t have clarified if I’d gone along. I simply stayed quiet and told him that I cared about his daughter, but it isn’t fair to create any expectations. I’ve worked so hard to give my kids a better future and it’s taken me over 10 years and the fact that he only sees the results without taking my past and my ordeal into consideration feels disrespectful. I also mentioned how he wanted me to change my budget and plans for a different property while he knew that moving together isn’t an option and that he stayed silent when I mentioned he would have needed to pay the difference on the lease. Also, I mentioned that I would not make unnecessary sacrifices. Nothing else was said.

He stormed out of my car and ( this is why I feel like the ******* here) started walking with his hand in his pocket and a weak smirk. I had to drive slowly next to him to convince him to get back inside the car because I don’t like Dr. David Banner scenes. He looked like a kicked puppy. After I dropped him off, he has been sending me texts about being disconnected from what a blended family actually is, showing that I think his daughter is inferior, being a hypocrite, and bullying. This has disturbed my inner peace because I’m just defending whatever legacy I have built, and having to do it against my partner just doesn’t feel right. We talked about it, and he apologized, and I did the same in case I was too harsh. He said we could find some middle ground, and I was open to it. When he talked about helping him create a business for his daughter, I began to get angry because, again, it would be sweat equity for me. I declined because I did all the sweating I had to, but it was for me, and what he’s asking just isn’t fair. It’s a responsibility, and I truly like to do things appropriately. I don’t want to say yes and do it half *** and I don’t want to work for free.

I also don’t want to mix anything between business and pleasure because it’s my network, and my contacts and again, it could go very nice and well or it could be a **** show and I don’t want that. I’m also concerned that he will ramp up and keep asking and asking for things. He said that if I don’t help, he will feel like we will never build anything together. I said he needed to hire a consultant, but he stayed quiet, so I told him that he shouldn’t place the responsibility of his present situation on me. He said that I’m probably blinded by my success, but that one day, I’ll wake up single and lonely. I asked if he was threatening to leave me, and he said I’m not acting like a helpful partner. I asked for a break, and he freaked out. I’m just trying to keep my mental health in check because his constant asking and jokes have made me anxious. Also, I’m very angry and thinking that he just wants a handout. I texted him this morning asking to talk. I want to break up. He said he hopes I’m not planning on dumping him because it would mean that I just tricked him into a break. He posted something about his own mental health today. AITA for deciding to end things? We haven’t talked yet but that’s my intention. I don’t see his kid as inferior at all. I just want to keep my money out of it.”

This guy’s girlfriend is just a wee bit overwhelming…

They both are, honestly.

