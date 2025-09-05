Her Boyfriend Won’t Stop Nagging Her, So She Told Him To Leave Her Alone While She’s At Work

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who won’t leave you alone when you’re at work and always wants to argue?

If you haven’t, well, count your lucky stars, my friend, because it’s not pleasant.

That’s what this woman is going through with her boyfriend and she’s OVER IT.

Is she to blame for this situation?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for telling my boyfriend to stop waiting until it’s time for me to go to work to bring up his problems? “My (28F) boyfriend (36F) of 5 years waits until he has left for work to text me about whatever is on his mind regarding our relationship, but will give me the silent treatment that same morning when he wakes up. We live together and have for 3.5 years now. Right now, he’s mad because I said I’ll no longer make lunch for him since he has complained about the quality of them lately.

Yikes…

Guess what? No one gives a **** if I eat or starve, and I do all of the grocery shopping and bringing them (including the 5 gallon water refill up a whole flight of stairs) in and paying for them by myself, so why should I cook him lunch too? Making dinner is good enough. My family home is being foreclosed on right now and he knows that I have been highly stressed, and I left a piece of raw onion in his lunch because I was distracted which is what started all of this. He’s now saying I must not be happy with him because I’m not prioritizing him over my job, my family, etc. That I must be seeing someone else or don’t love him anymore. I’m exhausted with going back and forth with him and ignored his texts today, because he sent the same sort of texts to me yesterday morning and I ignored them and he didn’t say anything about it at all once I was home.

This guy sounds like a LOSER.

Did I mention he has a 5 minute work commute and I have a 1.5 hr one EACH WAY? We make the same amount of money and I pay only $230 less towards the house than what he does. So I don’t feel like that extra $200 a month entitles him to a home cooked meal for lunch and dinner every freaking day, OR to whine to me about it while I’m at work.

She’s over it.

AITA for telling him to not speak to me about relationship issues during work hours? He used to be upset about me not calling and talking or texting often while he’s at work, and I’ve explained countless times that I’m easily distracted and for me to succeed, I have to leave work time as work time. Besides…I don’t even think I called my mom that often at work when I was a kid. We’re both only children so I don’t understand where he gets this from. If I try to play I-Message games with him, thats not “what he means,” and my job is brain-power heavy so when I clock out for lunch I am a simple hungry zombie that cannot create entertaining discussion out of thin air that aren’t related to my job.”

Now let’s see what people had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual had a lot to say.

She needs to drop her boyfriend like a bad habit.

It’s time to move on.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.