Her Boyfriend’s Friends Called Her A Gold Digger, So She Told Them She Makes Twice As Much Money as He Does

Don’t you just love it when someone puts folks in their place when they really deserve it?

I sure do!

And this woman nailed it!

Check out how it all went down in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

AITA for telling my boyfriend’s friends I make twice what he does when they called me a gold digger and he didn’t defend me? “I’m in a relationship with a guy who also works in tech. He makes 68k and I make 130k. I am a mechanical engineer at a robotics startup. He works at a more stable job doing programming at a large company. He brought me to meet his friends at a party and they asked me about myself. His friends mostly work in tech too and talked about themselves in terms of their jobs.

She has a life outside of work.

I told them I’m an hiker, I do archery, I love road trips and camping and riding dirt bikes, etc. Basically talking about my hobbies because work is just a way to get paid to do the stuff I love. It’s not how I define myself and it doesn’t come to mind when someone wants me to tell them about myself. One of his friends asked about work and I said “Oh gosh, I don’t wanna talk about work at a party! I spent my whole day sweating my *** off in 95 degree heat trying to replace this busted motor just to find the replacement part was also messed up.” I wasn’t lying or trying to downplay that I have a good job, that really is how I spent my day, and I wasn’t in the mood to talk shop at a party! Some other conversations came up casually that probably also made me seem poorer like me saying that car dealership repairs were a ripoff, and telling my boyfriend that my childhood neighbor’s trailer caught on fire and I was gonna visit and help her out.

Just making small talk!

I wasn’t doing it on purpose, I was literally just talking about my life, but I guess I gave the impression I was poorer It got later in the night, everyone was getting more intoxicated, and some of his friends (not close ones tho) were making jokes about me growing up in a trailer and being a gold digger. And being ready to jump to a richer guy. Really misogynistic stuff honestly, since they don’t even know me and seemed to just assume all girls are good diggers. He didn’t say anything. He later said it was because he’d smoked weed and gets quiet and has trouble carrying on a quick conversation when he’s high. But regardless I felt hurt he didn’t say anything.

She let them have it!

I got irritated with his friends and asked “Now why the hell would you say that when I make twice what he does?” His friends went quiet for a second and I continued saying “There ain’t no gold to dig here, not with him or anyone at this party. So do y’all think I’m cheap, or do y’all think I’m stupid? My boyfriend wanted to leave the party shortly after and he was pretty upset with me for telling everyone I make twice what he does. I said I would have held my tongue if he’d checked his friends himself. But he didn’t say anything so I wasn’t about to let them talk to me like that. He said it was humiliating and now everyone thinks I’m a *****, and I flippantly said “at least they know I’m a rich *****.” He was angry I embarrassed him when I spoke up, I was angry I had to say anything at all because his friends were talking **** so it should be on him to check them. Stuff is still tense. AITA for explaining why I’m not a gold digger?”

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

She got pushed into a corner and she came out fighting!

Good for her.

