Her Cat Suddenly Got Sick, So She Backed Out Of Being A Bridesmaid At Her Friend’s Wedding

As an animal lover, I truly believe that pets are family members and you should treat them like you would a child.

So I understand where the woman who wrote this story is coming from!

But not everyone sees it that way…

Was she wrong for dropping out of her friend’s wedding because of her cat?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for dropping out of my friend’s wedding the day before? “My best friend (29F) recently got married. I (30F) have been her bridesmaid for about a year now, partaking in bridesmaids duties. Her and I have been close friends for several years. During our friendship, I moved to the other side of the country and am now a 6 hour flight away with a three hour time difference. Her wedding took place on a Saturday.

Something came up.

On Thursday, my cat, started acting strange but I didn’t think much of it. On Friday, I decided I had to take my cat to the vet. The vet said she had a kidney infection and that it was serious and that my cat would need to be hospitalized. I was terrified that she would pass away. After going back and forth with myself (and my fiancee) for hours, I made the truly difficult decision to call my friend on Friday and tell her I can’t make it to the wedding. When I told my friend, she said I should take care of my cat. I asked her if she was mad and she said “I don’t know how to feel.” I love my friend, but I needed to stay here to be with her. It’s heart wrenching to think about my cat needing me and me being too far away to come. I’m all she has. Of course I felt incredibly guilty missing the wedding and I still feel awful about the decision. I didn’t make the decision lightly.

She’s getting the cold shoulder.

On the morning of the wedding, I sent her a text saying I hope the wedding goes well and that I’m happy she’s marrying her partner. She said “ok thanks.” I haven’t reached out since because I wanted to give her space and have her come to me. Two weeks have gone by, and she texted me this morning (a little heated). She asked me how my cat was and I said she’s ok. She was hospitalized for a few days and is now at home. She told me that she disagreed with my decision. I told her that I’m so sorry and feel awful about missing the wedding. I told her I love her and continuously apologized. She asked me if I regret my decision and I said no. She asked me why my fiancee couldn’t handle it and I told her that it’s ultimately my cat and I want to be nearby if anything were to take a turn for the worse.

Other people are chiming in, too.

One of the other bridesmaids texted me the morning of the wedding (8 am) asking me if I could take a later flight and miss the wedding but come to the reception (which started at 6 pm). I said it was too late. Again, I’m 6 hours away with a 3 hour time change. I don’t know if there was a direct flight that would’ve gotten me in on time. My friend told me that people “volunteered” to her they would not have made the same decision as me and that what I did was “****** up”. I didn’t know my cat would be okay until Saturday at 11 am. At that point, it was too late. Again, I could not leave my cat if she needed me. I would never expect anyone in my life to abandon their animal. So, I was surprised when she said she wouldn’t have made the same decision as me. That she would have left her dog to be at my wedding if the roles were reversed. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said she’s an *******.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another person said she’s NTA.

And this Reddit user called her an *******.

Can you blame her for wanting her to make sure her cat was okay…?

But a wedding is obviously a big deal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.