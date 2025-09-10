Her College Roommates Found Out She Grew Up Wealthy, And Now One Of Them Wants Her To Pay More Money For Rent and Utilities

Whoops!

Maybe this college student should’ve thought twice before spilled the beans about what kind of a family she’s from…

Because now someone is trying to take advantage of her because of it!

Did she handle this situation the wrong way?

Take a look for yourself and see what you think.

AITA for not disclosing to my housemates that my family has money and refusing to pay more monthly? “I (23F) live with seven other people, two girls and five boys (one of them is my boyfriend). We are all between 22-25. We started renting together three years ago when we were all in the same university and just kept doing it. We split rent and utilities equally. We are all at least friendly with each other and regularly have parties/travel together, but we are not all that close.

She let some info slip…

Recently, during a party, we were all a bit intoxicated and were talking about funny stories from our families and I commented that I studied in a very elite school in our city. One of the boys, Jay (25), was very surprised because it is a very expensive school. He started asking me questions about the way I grew up and eventually just said “wow, you are rich”. I thought that was it and we kept having fun.

Uh oh…

Well, the morning after, he started making all these jokes about me being rich and snobby, which I didn’t mind, we tease each other all the time. But after like three days it started annoying people so one of the girls, Maria (24F), told him to cut it out because he was overdoing it. This started an argument and eventually it came out that he was uncomfortable with the revelation that my parents had money.

Jay is upset about this.

We started talking about it, (it was super awkward because it sucks having a serious conversation at breakfast), and he said that he truly felt betrayed because he thought we were all broke and that to make things fair I should have been making bigger contributions to the house funds I said that I understood he was upset, but that I couldn’t really afford paying the amount he was suggesting (R$1800). He insisted and my boyfriend got involved and eventually he just left while saying I was a liar. Well, my other six friends don’t agree with him and think he’s being a jerk, and now he’s being kind of sidelined for the past week, but I can’t help wondering if he’s right. I never lied about how I grew up, but I knew that just the fact both my parents have a master’s meant that I grew up better off than everyone else from this group, and I kind of avoided commenting about it because I thought it was awkward. Most people knew, but apparently Jay and our other friend didn’t. AITA for not paying more?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this reader said she’s NTA.

It sounds like her friend needs to mind his own business.

Honestly.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.