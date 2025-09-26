Her Cousin Wanted Her To Dance With Her On Her Wedding Day, But She Was Struggling Due To Her Allergies

Who would have thought that not dancing at a wedding could become such a huge problem?

Imagine going to an outdoor wedding when you have really bad allergies. What would you do if the bride kept trying to get you to dance even though you weren’t feeling well?

This woman shares how she was struggling with her allergies at her cousin’s wedding, yet the cousin made it a huge deal.

Check out the full story!

AITA for calling my cousin “selfish” on her wedday day after she said I was “no fun” and that “nasal allergies aren’t a big deal” ?

I (21f) have really bad nasal allergies. My cousin (26f) had her wedding last Sunday. I was there, and it was outdoors. Lots of flowers.

Her allergies were a problem.

I tried very hard to not let my sneezing, sniffling, and nose blowing be a distraction. At the reception, I was a mess. My cousin asked if I had the flu and I told her it’s just allergies. She held my hand and lead me onto the dance floor.

She was truly struggling!

She tried to get me to dance but I was worried about my nose. I left the dance floor and she followed me. She asked what’s wrong and I told her my allergies.

That’s INSANE!

She said I was no fun and nasal allergies aren’t a big deal. I told her she was selfish and she doesn’t care that I’m not feeling well. She called me a word and walked away. AITA?

YIKES! That sounds like a rough day!

Why didn’t the bride just leave her alone?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user wants to know if this girl took her meds before showing up at the event.

This user also has a similar concern!

This user knows that this girl could have dealt with it nicely!

This user fully supports his girl because they know what it is like to have allergies!

This user thinks the bride is totally wrong for bothering someone who isn’t feeling well.

The bride should’ve left her alone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.