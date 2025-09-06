Her Employee Kept Claiming Extra Overtime, So This Manager Changed The Schedule And Ended The Problem

Some workplace habits are just frustrating, especially when an employee seems to be milking the clock for extra pay.

So, what would you do if someone on your team kept adding unearned overtime to their shifts?

Would you confront them directly?

Or would you make a quiet adjustment that suddenly makes their little scheme far less appealing?

In the following story, one manager deals with this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Employee kept claiming an extra 15 – 30 minutes of overtime so I adjusted her schedule. I worked as a manager of a customer service place that stayed open until after midnight. Occasionally, a shipment was late, so the night person had to work later and claimed overtime. But this one employee decided to have a coffee, visit, and then clock out and claimed 30 minutes of overtime almost every night shift. This shift had a half-hour lunch break at supper time, which most people preferred.

Knowing she was caught, she tried to make a deal.

So I changed this one person’s shift to a one-hour lunch break and moved the end of the shift 30 minutes later. When everyone else got to go home at 12:30 a.m., she had to stay until 1 a.m. every shift without any overtime. She said that was against the collective agreement, but she’d never actually read it, so I had to show her where I had the right to make the change. After a few weeks, she promised to stop claiming overtime if she could switch back to a 30-minute lunch break.

Wow! Some people are so shady.

